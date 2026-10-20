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RSS An Anti-Constitutional Cult That Believes Women Are Property Of Men: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ( File/ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the RSS, alleging that it is an all-male "anti-constitutional cult" that believes women are the property of men. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said he believes in Shiva-Shakti and that's why it gives him such joy to fight the RSS.

"The RSS is an all male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti," Gandhi said on X.

"That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," the former Congress chief said. Gandhi's remarks came on the foundation day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).