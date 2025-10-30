ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Allowed For Route March In Mallikarjun Kharge's Home Turf Gurmitkal Tomorrow

Yadgir (Karnataka): The Yadgir district administration has granted conditional permission for an RSS route march on Friday, in Gurmitkal town, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress president was elected as MLA from the Gurmitkal constituency eight times.

Permission for the march, organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was given on Wednesday after a detailed review of the route and security arrangements.

The order follows an application submitted on October 23 by Bassappa Sanjanol, District Prachar Pramukh of the RSS.

The police have allowed the procession to pass through Samrat Circle, APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathawadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihineeru Bavi Market Main Road before culminating at Ram Nagar. The district administration has attached ten conditions to the permission.

The organisers have been directed to ensure that no damage occurs to public or private property, and the entire cost of any loss must be borne by them.

The RSS volunteers are required to strictly adhere to the designated route and ensure that no slogans hurting the sentiments of any caste or religion are raised.

Any activities likely to disturb peace and communal harmony have been strictly prohibited.

The order further specifies that no roads should be blocked, no shops should be forcibly closed, and no deadly weapons or firearms shall be carried during the procession.