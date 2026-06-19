ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Rs 650 Crore Scam’: Delhi Govt's Anti-Corruption Branch Arrests Dr Ranga, Works To Lay Hands On Former DGHS

A case was registered on June 2 at the Anti-Corruption Branch police station of the Delhi Government. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga in connection with an alleged scam worth over Rs 650 crore involving the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Vikramjit Singh, the arrest was made in the corruption case worth over Rs 650 crore involving large-scale irregularities and the manipulation of tender conditions during the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The court has remanded the accused in four days of police custody.

The ACB team is also working to arrest Dr Vatsala Agarwal, the former director general of health services (DGHS), who was recently suspended in connection with this case; an ACB team has visited her residence. Both Dr Agarwal and Dr Ranga were suspended last week by the authorities in connection with this scam.

A statement issued by the Anti-Corruption Branch regarding Ranga's arrest noted that a complaint had been received from the Vigilance Directorate regarding alleged large-scale irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables, other consumables, and medical equipment. This procurement was carried out by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It was alleged that certain government employees and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate procurement processes, tender conditions, and technical specifications to confer undue benefits upon select firms and suppliers. This resulted in wrongful loss to the public exchequer and corresponding undue gain for the private individuals involved.

Allegations Of Corruption In Procurement

The allegations state that items such as portable X-ray machines, bedsheets and linen, C-arm radiological equipment, anesthesia workstations, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), surgical consumables, and medicines were procured at highly inflated rates through manipulated procurement processes. It was also alleged that fabricated specifications were drafted to benefit select suppliers, genuine competitors were excluded from the bidding process, and government funds amounting to several hundred crore rupees were misappropriated.

FIR Registered On June 2