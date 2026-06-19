‘Rs 650 Crore Scam’: Delhi Govt's Anti-Corruption Branch Arrests Dr Ranga, Works To Lay Hands On Former DGHS
Both Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga and Dr Vatsala Agarwal were suspended last week by the authorities in connection with this scam.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga in connection with an alleged scam worth over Rs 650 crore involving the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).
According to Joint Commissioner of Police Vikramjit Singh, the arrest was made in the corruption case worth over Rs 650 crore involving large-scale irregularities and the manipulation of tender conditions during the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The court has remanded the accused in four days of police custody.
The ACB team is also working to arrest Dr Vatsala Agarwal, the former director general of health services (DGHS), who was recently suspended in connection with this case; an ACB team has visited her residence. Both Dr Agarwal and Dr Ranga were suspended last week by the authorities in connection with this scam.
A statement issued by the Anti-Corruption Branch regarding Ranga's arrest noted that a complaint had been received from the Vigilance Directorate regarding alleged large-scale irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables, other consumables, and medical equipment. This procurement was carried out by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
New Delhi: Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government arrests Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Head of Office, Central Procurement Agency (CPA), DGHS. The arrest comes in connection with a major corruption case involving alleged large-scale irregularities and manipulated… pic.twitter.com/O8zEb89CRd— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026
It was alleged that certain government employees and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate procurement processes, tender conditions, and technical specifications to confer undue benefits upon select firms and suppliers. This resulted in wrongful loss to the public exchequer and corresponding undue gain for the private individuals involved.
Allegations Of Corruption In Procurement
The allegations state that items such as portable X-ray machines, bedsheets and linen, C-arm radiological equipment, anesthesia workstations, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), surgical consumables, and medicines were procured at highly inflated rates through manipulated procurement processes. It was also alleged that fabricated specifications were drafted to benefit select suppliers, genuine competitors were excluded from the bidding process, and government funds amounting to several hundred crore rupees were misappropriated.
FIR Registered On June 2
Based on the complaint, a case (FIR No. 07/2026) was registered on June 2 at the Anti-Corruption Branch police station of the Delhi Government, invoking provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) and sections related to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. An investigation was initiated, involving the scrutiny of various procurement records, official documents, and other evidence.
During the investigation, it was revealed that several crucial procurement files — related to the purchase of portable X-ray machines, bedsheets and linen items, C-arm radiological equipment, anesthesia workstations, ORS, surgical consumables, and medicines — were not made available by Dr Ranga (HOO/CPA), who had allegedly kept these files in his personal custody.
Court Remands Dr Ranga In Four Days' Police Custody
Dr Ranga was questioned during the investigation. However, he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the missing records and other critical aspects of the case. Custodial interrogation was deemed necessary to recover the missing files, uncover the broader conspiracy, identify other beneficiaries and co-conspirators, trace financial transactions, and recover incriminating documentary and electronic evidence. The Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Dr Ranga on June 18. He was subsequently produced before the court on June 19, and the court remanded him in four days of police custody. At present, the roles of other public servants, private individuals, suppliers, and beneficiaries involved in the alleged conspiracy are also being investigated.
Case Involving Rs 650 Crore Scam
This entire matter pertains to an alleged Rs 650 crore scam, as well as large-scale corruption and irregularities, involving tenders for the procurement of medicines and surgical items by the Delhi government's CPA. Following complaints from other vendors regarding tenders awarded to favoured vendors in violation of rules, the Delhi government's vigilance team had raided the CPA office last month.
Taking the investigation forward, the vigilance team conducted an intensive scrutiny of files related to medicines and medical equipment over a period of two to three days. The team seized a large number of crucial files linked to suspicious tenders. These files primarily covered tenders for the procurement of X-ray machines and anesthesia workstations, as well as items such as bedsheets, linen, pillow covers, ORS, life-saving drugs, surgical dressings, sutures, cannulas, and gloves.
Allegations Levelled By Vendors
Vendors allege that Dr Ranga, the former CMO of the CPA, procured medicines and medical equipment worth over Rs 650 crore without any actual demand over the past six months, solely to benefit specific vendors. When hospitals refused to accept this unnecessary consignment, CMO Dr Ranga had special storage facilities constructed at five major hospitals, including Indira Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, to dump the stock. Subsequently, Dr Ranga went on leave.
Following the exposure of this matter, Director of Health Services Dr Vatsala Agarwal was removed from her post.
Also Read: