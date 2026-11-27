Rs 6,000-Crore Settlement Demand Failed to Break Deadlock in Kapur Trust Feud; SC To Decide Dispute
In May, the apex court referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as mediator with the consent of all parties.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2026 at 1:12 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that mediation led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to resolve the bitter inheritance battle between businessman Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur has failed. The dispute arose after Sunjay died while playing polo in England in June last year.
In May, the apex court referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as mediator with the consent of all parties. It was an attempt to resolve the dispute outside the courtroom.
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench was informed about the recent development, to which it replied, "one can never force a settlement."
During the proceedings, it emerged that Rani Kapur had demanded Rs 6,000 crore to resolve her claims against the trust, which the opposing counsel valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.
A counsel representing Rani Kapur argued that a settlement proposal had been made but no counter-proposal had been received for six months.
A counsel representing Priya Kapur contended that she was entitled to 60 per cent, while the remaining 40 per cent was to be divided among Sunjay Kapur's children.
Against the backdrop of mediation having failed, the apex court will now decide the matter on its merits. Though the bench did not pass any order but it signalled that the Delhi High Court would now decide, in a time-bound manner, the pending application seeking preservation of the trust's assets.
The apex court will hear both sides on the matter and adjudicate it in accordance with the law.
The apex court was hearing a plea by the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur. She sought direction to restrain his wife, Priya Kapur, and other parties from interfering with the functioning of the R K Family Trust while the dispute was being mediated.
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