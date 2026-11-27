ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 6,000-Crore Settlement Demand Failed to Break Deadlock in Kapur Trust Feud; SC To Decide Dispute

Supreme Court. ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that mediation led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to resolve the bitter inheritance battle between businessman Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur has failed. The dispute arose after Sunjay died while playing polo in England in June last year.

In May, the apex court referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as mediator with the consent of all parties. It was an attempt to resolve the dispute outside the courtroom.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench was informed about the recent development, to which it replied, "one can never force a settlement." During the proceedings, it emerged that Rani Kapur had demanded Rs 6,000 crore to resolve her claims against the trust, which the opposing counsel valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore. A counsel representing Rani Kapur argued that a settlement proposal had been made but no counter-proposal had been received for six months.