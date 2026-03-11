ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 590-Cr IDFC First Bank 'Fraud': ED Registers case, Conducts Searches At 19 Locations

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case and conducted searches at multiple locations on Wednesday in connection with alleged embezzlement of Rs 590 crore from the Haryana government's accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh, official sources said.

The federal probe agency conducted searches at 19 premises in Chandigarh, Gurugram in Haryana and Mohali in Punjab against various business entities, which helped the accused persons get accommodation (hawala) entries to conceal the money trail and proceeds of crime, they said.

The raids were undertaken after the ED booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of an Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) FIR.

According to the IDFC First Bank, the alleged Rs 590-crore fraud was committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.

The SV & ACB have arrested four persons in the case, of which two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and the rest are private persons who own a partnership firm.