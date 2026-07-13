ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 500 Crore Vaishno Devi 'Fake Silver' Row: Jammu Court Summons Inquiry Officer Following Objections To Status Report

Srinagar: A Jammu court on Monday directed the Crime Branch inquiry officer to appear in person with the complete record in a case linked to the alleged Rs 500 crore “fake silver” offerings controversy at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after objections were raised over the agency’s handling of a complaint seeking registration of an FIR.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jammu, Sub-Judge Munish Kumar Manhas, ordered the officer to remain personally present along with the relevant record on the next date of hearing, fixed for July 29.

The direction came in proceedings arising out of complaint No. 0001156/2026, filed by advocate Deepak Sharma, who had approached the court after alleging that no action was taken on his complaint submitted to the Crime Branch.

According to Sharma, he had lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2026, seeking registration of an FIR into the alleged adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

The complaint alleged commission of cognisable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, manipulation of records and the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.

After no FIR was registered, Sharma moved the CJM court in June, seeking directions for registration of a case and other appropriate relief.

During earlier proceedings, the Crime Branch submitted a status report stating that the complaint had first been forwarded to the crime headquarters in Srinagar for approval. It said that after approval was received, the matter was sent to the IGP Jammu Office and Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu, for "appropriate action".

During Monday's hearing, Sharma filed detailed objections to the status report and argued that the Crime Branch had failed to discharge its statutory duty.