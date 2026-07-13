Rs 500 Crore Vaishno Devi 'Fake Silver' Row: Jammu Court Summons Inquiry Officer Following Objections To Status Report
Citing objections to FIR registration and handling of evidence, Jammu court today summoned Crime Branch officer over Rs 500 crore Vaishno Devi fake silver case
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Srinagar: A Jammu court on Monday directed the Crime Branch inquiry officer to appear in person with the complete record in a case linked to the alleged Rs 500 crore “fake silver” offerings controversy at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after objections were raised over the agency’s handling of a complaint seeking registration of an FIR.
Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jammu, Sub-Judge Munish Kumar Manhas, ordered the officer to remain personally present along with the relevant record on the next date of hearing, fixed for July 29.
The direction came in proceedings arising out of complaint No. 0001156/2026, filed by advocate Deepak Sharma, who had approached the court after alleging that no action was taken on his complaint submitted to the Crime Branch.
According to Sharma, he had lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2026, seeking registration of an FIR into the alleged adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.
The complaint alleged commission of cognisable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, manipulation of records and the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.
After no FIR was registered, Sharma moved the CJM court in June, seeking directions for registration of a case and other appropriate relief.
During earlier proceedings, the Crime Branch submitted a status report stating that the complaint had first been forwarded to the crime headquarters in Srinagar for approval. It said that after approval was received, the matter was sent to the IGP Jammu Office and Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu, for "appropriate action".
During Monday's hearing, Sharma filed detailed objections to the status report and argued that the Crime Branch had failed to discharge its statutory duty.
Attributing the submissions made before the court to Sharma, he argued that "mere administrative forwarding of the complaint could not amount to lawful action upon information disclosing cognisable offences".
He further submitted that the Crime Branch, Jammu, was under a legal obligation to register an FIR where cognisable offences were disclosed and "cannot simply shy away from their own responsibility", adding that "mere transfer of complaint means nothing and it is against the settled law."
Sharma also argued before the court that the Crime Branch has its own police station in Jammu and that forwarding the complaint to the IGP Jammu or the Zonal Police Headquarters was unnecessary.
According to Sharma, it was the station house officer of the Crime Branch police station who was required to decide whether to register an FIR or reject the complaint in accordance with law.
He further contended that once information disclosing cognisable economic offences was received, the Crime Branch was required to act under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and could not avoid its statutory responsibility by forwarding the complaint to another police authority.
The objections also stated that the status report was silent on any steps taken to preserve crucial evidence. According to Sharma, this included inventory registers, stock records, CCTV footage, dispatch and transportation documents, assay reports, Mint correspondence, electronic records and documents relating to the receipt, storage, transportation, testing and melting of the alleged silver offerings.
After hearing the submissions, the CJM passed an operative direction requiring the Crime Branch inquiry officer connected with the matter to personally appear before the court with the relevant record on July 29, 2026.
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