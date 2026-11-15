ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rs 4 Lakh To Rs 8 Lakh': Centre Revises Disaster Relief Aid For Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, along with SDRF, Forest Department, Fire Service and Uttarkashi DDMA QRT teams, take part in a joint operation to douse a forest fire along the Sald Road in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Friday, May 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is always at the receiving end of nature’s fury. Every year, extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and floods impact people's lives and livelihoods. Often, entire villages are affected by a single disaster; roads are destroyed, bridges are washed away, homes are buried under debris, and months of hard work by farmers are wiped out. The impact of a disaster in the mountains is not limited to the immediate damage; in many areas, essential services, including road connectivity, electricity, and water supply, remain disrupted for months.

In such circumstances, financial assistance from the government serves as a vital lifeline for affected families. However, there has long been a concern that the previous relief standards were inadequate compared to the actual losses incurred. Addressing these concerns, and following a request from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Central government has revised the norms for disaster relief provided under the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund).

Disaster in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The amount provided to the families of the deceased has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Relief amounts have also been enhanced for damage to homes, crops, and agricultural land, as well as for the loss of livestock, cases of disability, and injuries. These revised norms have come into effect from the 2026-27 financial year.

According to a report based on data from the State Disaster Management Authority’s ‘SACHET’ dashboard, a total of 27,197 disaster-related incidents were recorded between 2015 and September 20, 2025. These incidents resulted in 3,839 deaths, 6,207 injuries, and 312 individuals being reported as missing. During this same period, 14,237 incidents of extreme rainfall and flash floods, along with 5,830 landslides, were documented.

Loss due to disaster in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The figures of 27,197 incidents and 3,839 deaths are not limited solely to landslides, floods, or extreme rainfall. This comprehensive compilation encompasses a wide range of categories, including fires, storms, drownings, being swept away, earthquakes, lightning strikes, road accidents, and avalanches. Therefore, these statistics should be viewed as a broad overview of disaster-related incidents in the state, rather than strictly as a record of deaths caused exclusively by natural disasters.

Ministry of Home Affairs’ Response In The Lok Sabha

The Central government maintains a separate record of hydro-meteorological disasters. In a response provided to the Lok Sabha on August 4, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the Central government does not maintain a consolidated, national-level record of all human casualties and property damage resulting from every type of disaster.

However, details regarding hydro-meteorological disasters, as reported by state governments, are available separately. For Uttarakhand, this category recorded 109 deaths, the loss of 661 livestock, and damage to 3,137 houses in the 2023-24 financial year. In the 2024-25 financial year, there were 80 deaths, the loss of 524 livestock, and damage to 3,484 houses. For the 2025-26 financial year, 182 deaths, the loss of 861 livestock, and damage to 7,215 houses were reported.

Economic Impact of Disaster in 2025 (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The economic impact of the disaster in 2025 is estimated at Rs 15,103 crore, with approximately Rs 11,000 crore required for reconstruction. The impact of a disaster is not limited to the loss of human lives and damage to houses; it also affects the state's infrastructure, tourism, drinking water supply, roads, power, and the local economy.

Following the disasters in Uttarakhand in 2025, the State Disaster Management Authority prepared a PDNA report. According to this report, the total economic impact of the 2025 disasters was estimated at Rs 15,103.52 crore. This includes direct losses of Rs 3,792.38 crore and other economic losses amounting to Rs 312.19 crore.

Furthermore, an estimated Rs 10,998.95 crore is required for rehabilitation, reconstruction, and the establishment of better systems for the future. In other words, the largest portion of the total economic impact relates to the need for rebuilding affected areas and restoring basic infrastructure.

Damage due to hydro-meteorological disasters (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The report assesses the impact at Rs 6,225.69 crore for infrastructure and Rs 4,966.85 crore for the social sector. An impact of Rs 4,048.88 crore was reported in the drinking water sector, and Rs 1,963.29 crore in the roads sector. An economic impact of Rs 744.94 crore was also recorded in the tourism sector.

However, the total amount of Rs 15,103.52 crore cannot be classified solely as “direct loss”. This figure encompasses direct damage, economic losses, and the funds required for future rehabilitation and reconstruction. The PDNA report estimates direct losses at Rs 3,792.38 crore while approximately Rs 10,999 crore is identified as the requirement for the redevelopment and reconstruction of the affected areas. The report highlights that the challenge following a disaster extends beyond providing compensation to affected families; there is also a critical need to restore public infrastructure, including roads, drinking water systems, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and other essential public services.

SDRF And NDRF

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) serves as the primary relief fund at the state's disposal, with contributions from both the Central and state governments. Furthermore, in the event of a severe disaster, additional financial assistance may be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), following a prescribed assessment process.

Additional assistance from NDRF (ETV Bharat Graphics)

According to a parliamentary response from the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated August 4, 2026, a total of Rs 2,894.40 crore was allocated to the SDRF for Uttarakhand for the financial year 2023-24 through 2025-26; this figure includes contributions from both the Central and state governments. During this same period, the Central government released Rs 2,171.60 crore under the SDRF.

Additionally, no funds were released from the NDRF in 2023-24. However, Rs 21.30 crore was released in 2024-25, and Rs 291.15 crore was released in 2025-26. In other words, a total of Rs 312.45 crore in additional assistance was released from the NDRF over these three financial years.

Uttarakhand's SDRF allocation (ETV Bharat)

The most significant change concerns the ex-gratia assistance provided in the event of a death. Previously, the kin of those who died in a disaster were given Rs 4 lakh; this amount has now been increased to Rs 8 lakh. Assistance has also been raised for cases of permanent disability. For a disability level of 40 to 60 per cent, the amount has been increased from Rs 74,000 to Rs 94,000. For permanent disability exceeding 60 per cent, the assistance has been raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.20 lakh.