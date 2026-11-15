'Rs 4 Lakh To Rs 8 Lakh': Centre Revises Disaster Relief Aid For Uttarakhand
Relief amounts have also been enhanced for damage to homes, crops, and agricultural land, reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand is always at the receiving end of nature’s fury. Every year, extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and floods impact people's lives and livelihoods. Often, entire villages are affected by a single disaster; roads are destroyed, bridges are washed away, homes are buried under debris, and months of hard work by farmers are wiped out. The impact of a disaster in the mountains is not limited to the immediate damage; in many areas, essential services, including road connectivity, electricity, and water supply, remain disrupted for months.
In such circumstances, financial assistance from the government serves as a vital lifeline for affected families. However, there has long been a concern that the previous relief standards were inadequate compared to the actual losses incurred. Addressing these concerns, and following a request from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Central government has revised the norms for disaster relief provided under the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund).
The amount provided to the families of the deceased has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Relief amounts have also been enhanced for damage to homes, crops, and agricultural land, as well as for the loss of livestock, cases of disability, and injuries. These revised norms have come into effect from the 2026-27 financial year.
According to a report based on data from the State Disaster Management Authority’s ‘SACHET’ dashboard, a total of 27,197 disaster-related incidents were recorded between 2015 and September 20, 2025. These incidents resulted in 3,839 deaths, 6,207 injuries, and 312 individuals being reported as missing. During this same period, 14,237 incidents of extreme rainfall and flash floods, along with 5,830 landslides, were documented.
The figures of 27,197 incidents and 3,839 deaths are not limited solely to landslides, floods, or extreme rainfall. This comprehensive compilation encompasses a wide range of categories, including fires, storms, drownings, being swept away, earthquakes, lightning strikes, road accidents, and avalanches. Therefore, these statistics should be viewed as a broad overview of disaster-related incidents in the state, rather than strictly as a record of deaths caused exclusively by natural disasters.
Ministry of Home Affairs’ Response In The Lok Sabha
The Central government maintains a separate record of hydro-meteorological disasters. In a response provided to the Lok Sabha on August 4, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the Central government does not maintain a consolidated, national-level record of all human casualties and property damage resulting from every type of disaster.
However, details regarding hydro-meteorological disasters, as reported by state governments, are available separately. For Uttarakhand, this category recorded 109 deaths, the loss of 661 livestock, and damage to 3,137 houses in the 2023-24 financial year. In the 2024-25 financial year, there were 80 deaths, the loss of 524 livestock, and damage to 3,484 houses. For the 2025-26 financial year, 182 deaths, the loss of 861 livestock, and damage to 7,215 houses were reported.
The economic impact of the disaster in 2025 is estimated at Rs 15,103 crore, with approximately Rs 11,000 crore required for reconstruction. The impact of a disaster is not limited to the loss of human lives and damage to houses; it also affects the state's infrastructure, tourism, drinking water supply, roads, power, and the local economy.
Following the disasters in Uttarakhand in 2025, the State Disaster Management Authority prepared a PDNA report. According to this report, the total economic impact of the 2025 disasters was estimated at Rs 15,103.52 crore. This includes direct losses of Rs 3,792.38 crore and other economic losses amounting to Rs 312.19 crore.
Furthermore, an estimated Rs 10,998.95 crore is required for rehabilitation, reconstruction, and the establishment of better systems for the future. In other words, the largest portion of the total economic impact relates to the need for rebuilding affected areas and restoring basic infrastructure.
The report assesses the impact at Rs 6,225.69 crore for infrastructure and Rs 4,966.85 crore for the social sector. An impact of Rs 4,048.88 crore was reported in the drinking water sector, and Rs 1,963.29 crore in the roads sector. An economic impact of Rs 744.94 crore was also recorded in the tourism sector.
However, the total amount of Rs 15,103.52 crore cannot be classified solely as “direct loss”. This figure encompasses direct damage, economic losses, and the funds required for future rehabilitation and reconstruction. The PDNA report estimates direct losses at Rs 3,792.38 crore while approximately Rs 10,999 crore is identified as the requirement for the redevelopment and reconstruction of the affected areas. The report highlights that the challenge following a disaster extends beyond providing compensation to affected families; there is also a critical need to restore public infrastructure, including roads, drinking water systems, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and other essential public services.
SDRF And NDRF
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) serves as the primary relief fund at the state's disposal, with contributions from both the Central and state governments. Furthermore, in the event of a severe disaster, additional financial assistance may be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), following a prescribed assessment process.
According to a parliamentary response from the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated August 4, 2026, a total of Rs 2,894.40 crore was allocated to the SDRF for Uttarakhand for the financial year 2023-24 through 2025-26; this figure includes contributions from both the Central and state governments. During this same period, the Central government released Rs 2,171.60 crore under the SDRF.
Additionally, no funds were released from the NDRF in 2023-24. However, Rs 21.30 crore was released in 2024-25, and Rs 291.15 crore was released in 2025-26. In other words, a total of Rs 312.45 crore in additional assistance was released from the NDRF over these three financial years.
The most significant change concerns the ex-gratia assistance provided in the event of a death. Previously, the kin of those who died in a disaster were given Rs 4 lakh; this amount has now been increased to Rs 8 lakh. Assistance has also been raised for cases of permanent disability. For a disability level of 40 to 60 per cent, the amount has been increased from Rs 74,000 to Rs 94,000. For permanent disability exceeding 60 per cent, the assistance has been raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.20 lakh.
Individuals who are severely injured and remain hospitalised for more than a week will now receive Rs 20,500, up from Rs 16,000. For hospital stays of less than a week, the assistance has been increased from Rs 5,400 to Rs 7,000. Families whose homes have been completely washed away or severely affected will receive Rs 5,000 each for the loss of clothing and household items — an increase from the previous provision of Rs 2,500 for each category.
Assistance for losses related to housing and agriculture has also been increased. For a house completely destroyed in plain areas, the compensation is now Rs 1.60 lakh, compared to the previous Rs 1.20 lakh. In hilly and remote areas, the assistance for a completely destroyed house has been raised from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh. For a partially damaged permanent (pucca) house, the amount has been increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500, and for a temporary (kutcha) house, it has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500. The assistance provided for a completely destroyed hut has been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,500.
For crop losses, farmers will now receive Rs 11,000 per hectare (up from Rs 8,500) for rain-fed crops, Rs 22,000 per hectare (up from Rs 17,000) for crops with assured irrigation, and Rs 30,000 per hectare (up from Rs 22,500) for perennial and horticultural crops. Assistance for agricultural land permanently damaged by landslides has been increased from Rs 47,000 to Rs 60,000 per hectare. Compensation for the loss of large livestock has been raised from Rs 37,500 to Rs 50,000, and for small livestock, from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,100. This assistance will be provided based on established eligibility criteria and the assessment of damage.
92 Deaths, 5,445 Houses Affected So Far In 2026
According to a report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre on November 13, 2026, at 10.30 am, 92 deaths and 80 injuries were recorded in disaster-related incidents across the state between April 1 and November 13. During this same period, 183 large animals and 1,018 small animals were lost. Regarding housing, 5,064 houses were reported as partially damaged, 336 as severely damaged, and 45 as completely destroyed — bringing the total number of affected houses to 5,445. Additionally, 167 animal sheds also suffered.
Pithoragarh recorded the highest number of partially damaged houses, totalling 1,198. The highest number of fatalities — 18 — was recorded in Chamoli. The 92 deaths included in this report also encompass 17 fatalities resulting from human-wildlife conflict, which have been categorised under 'state-level disasters.' Deaths occurring due to disasters during the Char Dham Yatra are also part of this compilation. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to attribute all 92 deaths solely to rain, floods, or landslides. Furthermore, this data covers only the period from April 1 to November 13, 2026.
Outcome Of Chief Minister’s Advocacy; Congress Raises Questions
Vinod Kumar Suman (IAS), Secretary of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had been consistently urging the Central government to revise the criteria for providing assistance. In various meetings held over time, it was pointed out that the financial aid provided under the old criteria was insufficient, given the current circumstances and the extent of the damage. Following the state government’s advocacy, the Centre has revised the rates, and the new criteria have been implemented, effective from the 2026-27 financial year.
"For affected families who have already received assistance based on the old rates during this financial year, the outstanding amount — representing the difference between the new and old criteria — will be calculated and disbursed. The additional financial burden this will place on the state has not yet been assessed. The entire amount will be covered under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," said Vinod Suman, Secretary, Disaster Management Department.
BJP state spokesperson Mathura Datt Joshi described the decision as a historic step for Uttarakhand and expressed gratitude to both the Central and state governments.
"Every year, mountainous regions suffer immense damage due to natural disasters. The old criteria were far from adequate to meet the needs of those affected. Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a long-standing demand has finally been met," said Mathura Datt Joshi, senior spokesperson, BJP.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Joshi said that the party had governed at the Centre for a long period, yet failed to increase relief criteria — even in the wake of major disasters like those in 2010 and 2013. Instead of politicising this decision, the Congress should appreciate the government's move, he added.
However, the Congress has termed the doubling of the relief amount insufficient. State Congress spokesperson Pratima Singh described the decision as inadequate, questioning the government's approach and its priorities regarding disaster management. She said,
"The value of a human life cannot be set at eight lakh rupees."
The Congress spokesperson alleged that the risk of disasters was increasing due to unplanned construction in the hills, the activities of land mafias, construction along riverbanks, and indiscriminate clearing of land on vulnerable slopes. “Instead of merely increasing compensation after a disaster occurs, the government should strictly enforce sustainable development regulations to prevent human-induced disasters,” she said.
The government now faces a dual challenge. On the one hand, it must ensure that the increased financial aid reaches the eligible affected individuals in a timely manner; on the other, it must accelerate post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.
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