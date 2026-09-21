ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rs 370 Biryani' Remark: SC Issues Notice On Comedian Pranit More's Plea Seeking Clubbing Of FIRs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, Maharashtra and the Haryana government on a plea by comedian Pranit More seeking the clubbing of FIRs lodged against him in connection with the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark allegedly made during a show in Gurugram.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after the counsel for More told the court that the comedian has apologised on all forums, including the National Commission for Women.

"I have apologised before all the forums, and I was just the host of the show. I understand the gravity of the situation, but the only thing I am seeking is that the Gurgaon FIR be clubbed with the Bombay FIR. I'm ready to face the trial...

"Even before the FIR was registered, as soon as I got to know about the gravity of the situation, I deleted the video. I was travelling at that time, and the PR team that I have, they did not take my approval before publishing the video," the counsel told the court.

A Gurugram-based firm had earlier sacked its employee, web developer Himanshu Jangra, who went viral for making the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark during More’s show after widespread social media outrage over the incident.