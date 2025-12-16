ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 34,000-Crore DHFL Bank Fraud Case: SC Grants Bail To Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, former chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan, former director of the company, in the Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi on December 11, which was uploaded recently.

The bench observed that given the large number of witnesses and the pace of proceedings, even a day-to-day trial was unlikely to conclude within the next two to three years. “Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, subject to putting the restrictions on movement of appellants out of India, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, while disposing of these appeals, we deem it appropriate to release the appellants on bail…”, said the bench, ordering the release of the Wadhawan brothers subject to stringent conditions.

The brothers have been directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. “The appellants shall disclose their place of residence and contact number to the concerned jurisdictional trial court as well as the police station where they would stay, within one week of their release. They shall mark their presence in the jurisdictional police station once a month and after framing of charges, before the trial court on the dates as specified”, said the bench.

The bench said they shall not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the country without the prior permission of the high court and shall surrender their passports with the concerned trial court within 2 days of their release. “Any attempt by the appellants to influence or threaten the witnesses, whether directly or indirectly, shall result in cancellation of the bail on application by the prosecution; The appellants are directed to remain present before the trial court on dates so fixed by trial court until exempted, and no unnecessary adjournment shall be sought by them”, said the bench.

The bench said any violation of the bail conditions would be treated as a valid condition for cancellation of bail.

The bench observed that their prolonged incarceration without the trial even commencing violated the constitutional right to liberty and speedy trial, and also they have spent over five years in custody.