Rs 34,000-Crore DHFL Bank Fraud Case: SC Grants Bail To Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan
The bench observed given large number of witnesses and pace of proceedings, a day-to-day trial was unlikely to conclude within next two to three years.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 10:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, former chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan, former director of the company, in the Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi on December 11, which was uploaded recently.
The bench observed that given the large number of witnesses and the pace of proceedings, even a day-to-day trial was unlikely to conclude within the next two to three years. “Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, subject to putting the restrictions on movement of appellants out of India, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, while disposing of these appeals, we deem it appropriate to release the appellants on bail…”, said the bench, ordering the release of the Wadhawan brothers subject to stringent conditions.
The brothers have been directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. “The appellants shall disclose their place of residence and contact number to the concerned jurisdictional trial court as well as the police station where they would stay, within one week of their release. They shall mark their presence in the jurisdictional police station once a month and after framing of charges, before the trial court on the dates as specified”, said the bench.
The bench said they shall not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the country without the prior permission of the high court and shall surrender their passports with the concerned trial court within 2 days of their release. “Any attempt by the appellants to influence or threaten the witnesses, whether directly or indirectly, shall result in cancellation of the bail on application by the prosecution; The appellants are directed to remain present before the trial court on dates so fixed by trial court until exempted, and no unnecessary adjournment shall be sought by them”, said the bench.
The bench said any violation of the bail conditions would be treated as a valid condition for cancellation of bail.
The bench observed that their prolonged incarceration without the trial even commencing violated the constitutional right to liberty and speedy trial, and also they have spent over five years in custody.
“The chargesheet filed by the CBI is voluminous in nature, containing more than 4 lakh pages and having 736 witnesses. In addition, 17 trunks of documents are those which are not relied upon and may be brought on record subsequently if deemed necessary by the prosecution. The proceedings against the assets have already been taken up by the NCLT and the CIRP is in progress. In the present case, pending trial, the charges have not yet been framed by the court”, noted the apex court.
The bench noted that as alleged, an amount of Rs. 34,926 crores had been siphoned off by the appellant by making shell companies. “CBI investigated the matter and filed a supplementary chargesheet arraying 40 individual accused persons and 70 companies, totalling to 110 accused, coupled with 736 witnesses to be examined”, it noted.
The bench noted that there is no gainsaying that under Indian law “bail is the rule and jail is an exception” is etched in the ethos of criminal jurisprudence.
It added that this rule stems from the fact that criminal law presumes a person to be innocent unless proven otherwise. Meaning that generally an under-trial prisoner ought not be placed behind bars indefinitely unless there is a clear threat to society, influencing witnesses/inquiry or he is a flight risk etc, it said.
“This rule also ensures that the process is also not made punishment, wherein a person is jailed for very many years pending trial. Bail under the Code is a qualified right of an accused before conviction, wherein the accused is not guaranteed bail, rather it puts onus on the prosecution to establish as to why the under-trial prisoner should not be enlarged on bail. Any deviation in the above proposition is constitutionally circumspect”, said the apex court.
The bench said this brings us to the right to speedy trial which is an inseparable facet of Article 21 of the Constitution. “Where delay in investigation or trial is such that incarceration becomes unduly prolonged, the constitutional guarantee of fairness is irreparably compromised”, it said, adding that unduly long deprivation of liberty pending trial strikes at the heart of Article 21.
