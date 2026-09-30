Rs 3,000 Crore Drugs Seized From Iranian Boat In Arabian Sea; 5 Pak Nationals Detained
Indian Coast Guard said five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were detained in the operation carried out near Lakshadweep on September 25.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
Ahmedabad: In one of the largest drug seizures in India, the Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS, has seized 526 kg of methamphetamine and heroin valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea.
The Coast Guard, in a statement on Wednesday, said five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were also detained in the operation carried out near Lakshadweep on September 25.
Based on intelligence inputs, Coast Guard assets carried out sea-air surveillance and tracked the suspicious dhow before launching a hot pursuit and boarding it west of Lakshadweep, it said. The seized contraband comprised high-grade methamphetamine and heroin, the Coast Guard said.
The vessel, its crew and the seized drugs were brought to Mumbai under armed escort for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings, it said. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.
In an intelligence-led joint operation with ATS Gujarat, and Central Intelligence Agency, @IndiaCoastGuard units interdicted a suspicious Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea, west of #Lakshadweep. Positive detection, sustained tracking and a hot pursuit culminated in tactical… pic.twitter.com/p2BthJvndS— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 30, 2026
The state ATS also confirmed the apprehension of five Pak nationals. It is scheduled to brief the media on the operation later in the day. The seizure comes as security agencies step up efforts to curb transnational drug trafficking through the maritime route.
The Coast Guard said the operation demonstrated its surveillance and maritime interdiction capabilities and its commitment to preventing illicit activities in India's maritime zones.
The seizure would help disrupt the financial network of international drug syndicates and prevent synthetic drugs from reaching the mainland, it added.
In November 2024, the Indian Coast Guard, in its biggest-ever drug haul, apprehended a Myanmarese fishing boat with 5,500 kgs of Methamphetamine in the Andaman seas. The six crew onboard the boat were then identified as Myanmar nationals.
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