Exclusive | Rs 1100 Crore Sanctioned For Development Of Tourism Circuits In Meghalaya And Tripura: Jyotiraditya Scindia

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Ministry for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 1100 crore for developing two tourism circuits in Northeast’s Meghalaya and Tripura.

Speaking to ETV Bharat here on Friday, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the ministry sanctioned Rs 650 crore for the tourism circuit at Sora in Meghalaya and Rs 450 crore for the tourism circuit at Matabari in Tripura.

"Following the approval of the Sora and Matabari tourism circuits, we asked all other northeastern States to come up with similar tourism circuits," said Scindia, highlighting that his ministry decided to explore the region's tourism potential.

Scindia said that the tourism circuits are being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.