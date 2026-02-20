Exclusive | Rs 1100 Crore Sanctioned For Development Of Tourism Circuits In Meghalaya And Tripura: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Ministry for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 1100 crore for developing two tourism circuits in Northeast’s Meghalaya and Tripura.
Speaking to ETV Bharat here on Friday, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the ministry sanctioned Rs 650 crore for the tourism circuit at Sora in Meghalaya and Rs 450 crore for the tourism circuit at Matabari in Tripura.
"Following the approval of the Sora and Matabari tourism circuits, we asked all other northeastern States to come up with similar tourism circuits," said Scindia, highlighting that his ministry decided to explore the region's tourism potential.
Scindia said that the tourism circuits are being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.
"The tourist destinations are primarily selected by the respective State Governments. Once they are selected, we (State govt and DoNER ministry) conduct a survey, following which we approve those circuits,” said Scindia.
Tourism development in the north-eastern region is a key priority area for the DoNER Ministry.
The ministry is also implementing several initiatives to strengthen tourism infrastructure and promote destinations across the region through schemes such as the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), and schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC).
"The tourism circuits will be developed holistically, with a focus on world-class connectivity, infrastructure, and curated tourism activities, to attract both domestic and international tourists," said Scindia.
A senior official from the DoNER ministry said that the ministry has tentatively identified a few tourism circuits in the North Eastern States, including Chullyu in Arunachal Pradesh, Kaziranga in Assam, Moriang in Manipur, Aizawl in Mizoram, Kohima in Nagaland, and Temi in Sikkim.
The DoNER Ministry, last year, had constituted eight high-level task forces, each headed by one of the Chief Ministers of the NE States, along with the Union Minister of DoNER and three Chief Ministers of other NE States as members.
The high-level task force on tourism is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.
"The initiative emerged from a consensus reached during the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), held on December 21, 2024, in Agartala. These task forces are fostering inter-state collaboration, enabling policy alignment, and ensuring that development efforts are regionally integrated rather than state-bound," Scindia said.
