Rs 10,000 Penalty For Having Extra PAN Card, How To Surrender It?
Ending up with multiple PAN cards can lead to penalties or legal action. Here's a report on how to surrender the additional card.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Shimla: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son were sentenced to seven years in prison for obtaining two Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards using different dates of birth. Following their arrest, questions that have been doing the rounds are what happens if an individual accidentally possesses an additional PAN card and what to do in such a situation.
ETV Bharat spoke with advocate Neeraj Shashwat on this issue. Shashwat clearly explained how the laws view such situation and what steps a common citizen should take to avoid penalties and legal action.
PAN, a 10-digit unique alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department, is crucial not only for tax-related purposes but also serves as a proof of identity.
According to advocate Shashwat the law states that a person should have only one PAN number and possessing two PANs is like furnishing 'false information' that can result in a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 152B of the Income Tax Act 1961. If two PANs are obtained with deliberate fraudulent intent, severe penalties and legal action are possible, he said.
How Two PAN Cards get Created in Single Person's Name?
Advocate Shashwat explained that this mistake often happens unknowingly but there can be many reasons behind this. For example, instead of making corrections to the existing PAN, one gets a new PAN card. Sometimes when the PAN card does not arrive on time, people assume the application has been rejected and they fill out the form again.
Furthermore, after marriage, many women get a new PAN instead of updating their surname. Misunderstanding or lack of information is also a reason. Many people obtain a new PAN card when they forget their previous PAN number or misplace old documents.
This apart, some people deliberately obtain a second PAN card to conceal facts for fraudulent purposes.
Penalty for Having Two PAN Cards?
Advocate Shashwat said, "Unintentionally obtaining two PAN numbers is not considered a crime, but failing to surrender them immediately can cause problems. Therefore, it is essential to cancel the duplicate card as soon as you discover it".
According to the Income Tax Act, having two PAN cards carries a penalty of up to Rs 10,000. Strict legal action can also be taken if fraud is proven. So, if you have two PAN cards, surrender the second one immediately without any further delay, he added.
How to Surrender An Extra PAN Card?
The duplicate PAN card can be surrendered easily. This can be done online, offline or through an assessing officer.
Offline Process:
Visit the nearest PAN service centre and obtain a 'Request for New PAN Card' or 'Correction' form. Fill in the required information and attach a copy of your identity card, address, date of birth, and existing PAN card. Submit the form and receive an acknowledgment slip.
Online Process:
Visit NSDL website and fill the 'Changes or Correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN Card' form. Then provide all details, upload necessary documents, pay fees and submit the form. An acknowledgement slip will be automatically generated after submission of fees.
Advocate Shashwat advises that if someone accidentally creates two PAN cards, there's no need to panic but just surrender the additional card immediately. "This can help to avoid fines or legal action. However, if two PANs are used for transactions, banking, or document fraud, it will be considered a serious offense," he said.
He said that possessing two PAN cards is inappropriate and illegal. "If you accidentally create a second PAN card, surrender it immediately online or offline. The process is very simple for the common citizens, and timely action can prevent any legal trouble," he added.
