Rs 10,000 Penalty For Having Extra PAN Card, How To Surrender It?

Shimla: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son were sentenced to seven years in prison for obtaining two Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards using different dates of birth. Following their arrest, questions that have been doing the rounds are what happens if an individual accidentally possesses an additional PAN card and what to do in such a situation.

ETV Bharat spoke with advocate Neeraj Shashwat on this issue. Shashwat clearly explained how the laws view such situation and what steps a common citizen should take to avoid penalties and legal action.

PAN, a 10-digit unique alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department, is crucial not only for tax-related purposes but also serves as a proof of identity.

According to advocate Shashwat the law states that a person should have only one PAN number and possessing two PANs is like furnishing 'false information' that can result in a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 152B of the Income Tax Act 1961. If two PANs are obtained with deliberate fraudulent intent, severe penalties and legal action are possible, he said.

How Two PAN Cards get Created in Single Person's Name?

Advocate Shashwat explained that this mistake often happens unknowingly but there can be many reasons behind this. For example, instead of making corrections to the existing PAN, one gets a new PAN card. Sometimes when the PAN card does not arrive on time, people assume the application has been rejected and they fill out the form again.

Furthermore, after marriage, many women get a new PAN instead of updating their surname. Misunderstanding or lack of information is also a reason. Many people obtain a new PAN card when they forget their previous PAN number or misplace old documents.

This apart, some people deliberately obtain a second PAN card to conceal facts for fraudulent purposes.

Penalty for Having Two PAN Cards?

Advocate Shashwat said, "Unintentionally obtaining two PAN numbers is not considered a crime, but failing to surrender them immediately can cause problems. Therefore, it is essential to cancel the duplicate card as soon as you discover it".