RPF Rescues Over 1000 Turtles From Farakka Express Train In Jharkhand; 2 Women Among 3 Arrested

Sahibganj: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday busted a racket involved in trafficking of prohibited wildlife species, with the recovery of over 1000 live turtles from a train in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. Three wildlife smugglers including two women have been arrested in this connection, officials said.

As per sources, the RPF was conducting a routine check at Barharwa station when more than a thousand protected turtles of different sizes were recovered from the Farakka Express (15744) train.

All the turtles were being smuggled in 22 bags. Some of the smugglers managed to escape during the RPF operation. Those arrested have been identified as Karan Pathkar (25), Manju Pathkar (30), and Usha Pathkar, all residents of Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. All three are being interrogated now.

During questioning, the arrested trio revealed that the turtles were loaded onto the train at Varanasi station and were being taken to Farakka.

Train 15744 runs from New Delhi to Farakka. Owing to fog and other reasons, the train was running late on Friday. It was scheduled to arrive at Barharwa station at 8:15 AM, but due to the delay, it arrived at 5 PM. It was after the train arrived at the station that the RPF personnel stumbled upon the turtles while searching through the compartments.