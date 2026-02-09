ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Deals Major Blow To Illegal Railway Ticket Syndicate In Delhi Division; 78 Percent Drop In Touting Cases In A Year

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has dealt a major blow to the illegal railway ticket brokerage syndicate in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway with data showing nearly 78 percent decline in touting cases in a year.

Analysis of the latest data released by the RPF shows a significant decline of approximately 78 percent in touting cases in 2025 compared to 2024. The reduction is being attributed to the RPF's on-the-ground efforts besides technological improvements in the online ticketing system.

According to RPF data, 332 cases of ticket touting were registered in the Delhi Division in 2024, and 332 people were arrested. In 2025, only 72 cases of ticket touting were reported as per the data. In these 72 cases, a total of 77 people were arrested, with the police claiming to target the entire network of touts.

There has also been a significant difference in the value of tickets seized by the RPF. While in 2024, approximately 22,10,548 rupees worth of live tickets were seized, this figure dropped to 4,53,712 rupees in 2025, the data showed.

Impact of online systems and monitoring

Railway officials believe that two main reasons are behind this decline. First, the continuous improvement of IRCTC's security features, which has made it risky for brokers to book tickets in bulk using fake IDs. Second, the RPF's cyber patrolling to curb software that could book Tatkal tickets in a blink of an eye. This combination of technology and ground intelligence has virtually halted the brokers' business.