RPF Deals Major Blow To Illegal Railway Ticket Syndicate In Delhi Division; 78 Percent Drop In Touting Cases In A Year
According to the RPF data, 332 cases of ticket touting were registered in the Division in 2024 which sharply fell to 72 cases in 2025.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has dealt a major blow to the illegal railway ticket brokerage syndicate in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway with data showing nearly 78 percent decline in touting cases in a year.
Analysis of the latest data released by the RPF shows a significant decline of approximately 78 percent in touting cases in 2025 compared to 2024. The reduction is being attributed to the RPF's on-the-ground efforts besides technological improvements in the online ticketing system.
According to RPF data, 332 cases of ticket touting were registered in the Delhi Division in 2024, and 332 people were arrested. In 2025, only 72 cases of ticket touting were reported as per the data. In these 72 cases, a total of 77 people were arrested, with the police claiming to target the entire network of touts.
There has also been a significant difference in the value of tickets seized by the RPF. While in 2024, approximately 22,10,548 rupees worth of live tickets were seized, this figure dropped to 4,53,712 rupees in 2025, the data showed.
Impact of online systems and monitoring
Railway officials believe that two main reasons are behind this decline. First, the continuous improvement of IRCTC's security features, which has made it risky for brokers to book tickets in bulk using fake IDs. Second, the RPF's cyber patrolling to curb software that could book Tatkal tickets in a blink of an eye. This combination of technology and ground intelligence has virtually halted the brokers' business.
Legal action and penalties
Illegal train ticket trading falls under Section 143 of the Railway Act. Those found guilty under this scheme can face up to three years in prison, a fine of 10,000 rupees, or both. The RPF is keeping an eye not only on ticket sellers but also on IDs used for suspiciously large bookings.
Case count drops from 332 to 72
Ashutosh Pandey, Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) of Northern Railway, Delhi Division, stated that the RPF's focus is no longer limited to small-time touts.
“This decrease in numbers reflects our zero-tolerance policy. We have intensified our campaign against touts. Special RPF teams are continuously conducting raids in the Delhi Division. Our aim is not only to make arrests but to dismantle the entire network that sells tickets at inflated prices that are rightfully owned by ordinary passengers,” he said.
The Railways has strictly instructed passengers to purchase tickets only from authorized counters or the official IRCTC website. Not only is purchasing a ticket from a tout illegal, but if caught during travel, passengers may face legal trouble. Confiscation of tickets could result in the travel being cut short.
Read More: