ETV Bharat / bharat

Udaipur All Set For Star-Studded Royal Destination Wedding; Donald Trump Jr. To Join

Udaipur: Udaipur, the Lake City, is yet again in the spotlight as it is hosting another 'royal destination wedding', which is drawing the attention of the world’s elite. The wedding of Netra Elizabeth Mantena, daughter of American billionaire businessman Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, both hailing from South Indian families. The glittering festivities began on Thursday, as the Mantena and Gadiraju families arrived in Udaipur and enjoyed a lavish welcome dinner at the Leela Palace, hosted by actress Amyra Dastur and enlivened with soulful performances by Rajasthani Manganiyar folk artists.

The city’s architectural marvels serve as the grand backdrop for the multi-day celebration. Key events are meticulously planned at some of Udaipur's most prestigious venues. The Haldi ceremony commences at the iconic Taj Lake Palace, setting a picturesque tone along Lake Pichola. As dusk falls, guests gather for the sangeet in the Zenana Mahal at City Palace, where music and dance unite traditions and glamour. The following day, Manak Chowk hosts the spectacular “Cirque du Mehndi,” an avant-garde fusion of performance and tradition.

Udaipur (ETV Bharat)

On November 23, the main wedding rites unfold at the Jagmandir Island Palace, situated in the heart of the lake, followed by a reception at Zenana Mahal. Festivities continue until November 24, immersing guests in royal splendour.