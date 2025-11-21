Udaipur All Set For Star-Studded Royal Destination Wedding; Donald Trump Jr. To Join
The guest list reads like an international who’s who, with performances by Hollywood superstars Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber at City Palace on November 22
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
Udaipur: Udaipur, the Lake City, is yet again in the spotlight as it is hosting another 'royal destination wedding', which is drawing the attention of the world’s elite. The wedding of Netra Elizabeth Mantena, daughter of American billionaire businessman Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, both hailing from South Indian families. The glittering festivities began on Thursday, as the Mantena and Gadiraju families arrived in Udaipur and enjoyed a lavish welcome dinner at the Leela Palace, hosted by actress Amyra Dastur and enlivened with soulful performances by Rajasthani Manganiyar folk artists.
The city’s architectural marvels serve as the grand backdrop for the multi-day celebration. Key events are meticulously planned at some of Udaipur's most prestigious venues. The Haldi ceremony commences at the iconic Taj Lake Palace, setting a picturesque tone along Lake Pichola. As dusk falls, guests gather for the sangeet in the Zenana Mahal at City Palace, where music and dance unite traditions and glamour. The following day, Manak Chowk hosts the spectacular “Cirque du Mehndi,” an avant-garde fusion of performance and tradition.
On November 23, the main wedding rites unfold at the Jagmandir Island Palace, situated in the heart of the lake, followed by a reception at Zenana Mahal. Festivities continue until November 24, immersing guests in royal splendour.
Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, will arrive on a chartered flight with his family to join the celebrations on Friday evening. Security is at its highest, with the US Secret Service and local police collaborating to guard the entire city and the lakeside venues. Trump Jr. is set to reside in the opulent Maharaja Suite at Leela Palace, reserved exclusively for his three-day stay. All 82 rooms and three luxury suites have been booked for the Mantena and Gadiraju guests. For seamless movement, a private corridor has been constructed inside the hotel, and luxury vehicles with Haryana plates transport the guests. Entry for outsiders is strictly restricted, and special surveillance monitors key routes between Dabok Airport and the wedding venues.
The guest list reads like an international who’s who, with performances by Hollywood superstars Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber at City Palace on November 22, dazzling audiences with cutting-edge stage effects and lighting. Grammy-winning South African DJ Black Coffee is set to perform, supported by a specially commissioned European sound system. International acts like Cirque du Soleil further elevate the entertainment quotient.
Bollywood’s stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, are expected to arrive via four separate charter flights, adding more star power to the festivities.
Inside Leela Palace, guests are treated to opulent gold work on the walls and ceilings, complemented by exquisite silver detailing in the bedroom and kitchen. Panoramic lake views greet attendees at every meal, with a curated menu featuring international flavours.
Read More