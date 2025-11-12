ETV Bharat / bharat

'Show Accountability Of Judiciary Towards People': SC Asks HCs To Create Dashboard Of Verdicts Delivered

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said people should know how many judgments were reserved and on how many orders were passed, as it directed all the high courts to create a dashboard on their websites giving details of judgments reserved after January 31, verdicts pronounced, and the date of uploading on their platforms.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. "Let everyone know how many judgments were reserved, in how many cases orders were passed and on which date the decision was uploaded on the high court website," Justice Kant said.

Justice Bagchi said on the high court’s website that creating a dashboard or a separate window will show the accountability of the judiciary towards the people.

The bench said the data on the websites would only give the total number of cases in which judgments were reserved from January 31 onwards till October 31, 2025, the number of cases in which judgments were delivered during the period, and on which date the verdicts were uploaded on the high court's website.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil, appointed amicus curiae in the matter, pointed out that seven high courts have not submitted their details. She added that the rest have submitted their reports, and the data is being compiled.