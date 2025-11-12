'Show Accountability Of Judiciary Towards People': SC Asks HCs To Create Dashboard Of Verdicts Delivered
Published : November 12, 2025 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said people should know how many judgments were reserved and on how many orders were passed, as it directed all the high courts to create a dashboard on their websites giving details of judgments reserved after January 31, verdicts pronounced, and the date of uploading on their platforms.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. "Let everyone know how many judgments were reserved, in how many cases orders were passed and on which date the decision was uploaded on the high court website," Justice Kant said.
Justice Bagchi said on the high court’s website that creating a dashboard or a separate window will show the accountability of the judiciary towards the people.
The bench said the data on the websites would only give the total number of cases in which judgments were reserved from January 31 onwards till October 31, 2025, the number of cases in which judgments were delivered during the period, and on which date the verdicts were uploaded on the high court's website.
Advocate Fauzia Shakil, appointed amicus curiae in the matter, pointed out that seven high courts have not submitted their details. She added that the rest have submitted their reports, and the data is being compiled.
The bench directed the high courts of Allahabad, Punjab and Haryana, Patna, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Telangana, and Gauhati to file their reports within two weeks, or their registrar general will be physically present on the next date of hearing. The bench also asked the high courts to give their suggestions on improving the dissemination of information to the general public, so that pan-India guidelines can be formulated.
Earlier, the apex court had taken a critical view of several high courts, including the Jharkhand High Court, for not delivering verdicts in both criminal and civil cases for years together after hearing the final arguments and reserving their decisions. The bench said this data should be in the public domain.
The bench passed the order on a batch of pleas, of which one was filed initially by several death row and life convicts through Shakil. The top court was informed that the Jharkhand High Court did not deliver judgments for a couple of years on their appeals against conviction and sentence. It was submitted before the apex court that the high court had heard final arguments and reserved the judgments.
The apex court had expanded the scope of the litigation and sought details of such cases from all the high courts, where judgments were not pronounced for months even after reserving the decisions.
