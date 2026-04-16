ETV Bharat / bharat

Row Over Tejaswi Surya's Comments On Telangana In Lok Sabha, Parties Demand Apology

New Delhi: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya's remarks during the debate on the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha led to a war of words between the BJP, Congress and BRS in the state.

Tejaswi was furious over the formula proposed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for redivision of constituencies in the country. He said if such a proposal is taken forward, the basic principle of the Constitution of 'one person, one vote' will hold no value.

Tejaswi said Reddy's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats based on the GSDP of the states was ridiculous. He said GSDP changes every year and taking it as an alternative to delimitation is 'foolish'. At the same time, he criticized the Congress government at the time of the division of the united Andhra Pradesh "for acting worse than the British".

"I don't know why the Opposition and some regional parties including DMK in the South are making a fuss over the Bill. The Telangana Chief Minister, has proposed a hybrid model. He wants the state's population to be linked to the GSDP. This proposal is only for laughs and is not feasible at all. The Telangana CM's proposal to link the state's population and GSDP for the redivision of constituencies is extremely stupid. This is unconstitutional. If you remember when the Congress-led UPA government divided the united Andhra Pradesh into AP and Telangana, it divided the country worse than the British who divided it into India and Pakistan," Tejaswi said.

The MP's comments have created a stir in Telangana. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reacted strongly to Tejaswi's comments in Parliament. He warned Tejaswi's insults to dignity of Telangana will not be tolerated. Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari questioned why BJP MPs from the state and Union ministers are silent when Telangana is being disrespected.