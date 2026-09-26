Rouse Avenue Court To Hear Wrestlers' Plea Against Brij Bhushan Acquittal On September 28
The dispute dates back to January 2023 protests, when wrestlers demanded Brij Bhushan's resignation and sought dissolution of the wrestling federation.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Sessions Court has fixed September 28 for hearing a plea filed by four women wrestlers challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation case.
The matter was listed on Saturday but could not be taken up as Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh was unavailable. The hearing has now been adjourned to Monday.
The wrestlers have challenged the August 3 magistrate court order, arguing that the judgment is not sustainable in law, evidence was assessed incorrectly and selectively, and established legal procedures were overlooked.
The appeal also challenges Tomar's acquittal on an allegation of criminal intimidation under Section 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code made by one complainant.
The magistrate court had acquitted both accused after holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. It had also referred to the wrestlers' prolonged silence and continued normal relations with the accused while assessing the case.
The Delhi Police chargesheet had invoked IPC Sections 354, 354D, 354A and 506(1).
During proceedings, Singh's counsel Rajiv Mohan argued that Singh was not in India on September 7, 2022, the date of one incident referred to in the case. He also said the Centre had sent the Oversight Committee's report to the Delhi Police Commissioner.
Mohan said the wrestlers' first protest was held at Jantar Mantar on January 18, 2023, while one wrestler met the government the following day to present her case.
Advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the wrestlers, argued that the Oversight Committee was not constituted according to rules and said charges should be framed under the provisions invoked in the chargesheet.
Protest And Criminal Proceedings
The case dates back to January 2023, when wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia protested at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and intimidation. They demanded his resignation as WFI chief and the federation's dissolution.
Following a complaint to IOA President P T Usha, an inquiry committee including Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt was constituted. The WFI denied the allegations. The Sports Ministry later suspended WFI's functioning and sidelined Tomar.
In May 2024, authorities framed charges against Singh and Tomar. Singh faced charges relating to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers, while Tomar faced the criminal intimidation allegation. Singh pleaded not guilty and later approached the Delhi High Court to quash the FIR, chargesheet and proceedings.
The matter is separate from the POCSO case involving a minor wrestler. In May 2025, a Delhi court accepted the police cancellation report after investigators said they found no corroborative evidence. The complainant and her father did not oppose the report.
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