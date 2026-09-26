ETV Bharat / bharat

Rouse Avenue Court To Hear Wrestlers' Plea Against Brij Bhushan Acquittal On September 28

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Sessions Court has fixed September 28 for hearing a plea filed by four women wrestlers challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation case.

The matter was listed on Saturday but could not be taken up as Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh was unavailable. The hearing has now been adjourned to Monday.

The wrestlers have challenged the August 3 magistrate court order, arguing that the judgment is not sustainable in law, evidence was assessed incorrectly and selectively, and established legal procedures were overlooked.

The appeal also challenges Tomar's acquittal on an allegation of criminal intimidation under Section 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code made by one complainant.

The magistrate court had acquitted both accused after holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. It had also referred to the wrestlers' prolonged silence and continued normal relations with the accused while assessing the case.

The Delhi Police chargesheet had invoked IPC Sections 354, 354D, 354A and 506(1).

During proceedings, Singh's counsel Rajiv Mohan argued that Singh was not in India on September 7, 2022, the date of one incident referred to in the case. He also said the Centre had sent the Oversight Committee's report to the Delhi Police Commissioner.