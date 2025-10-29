ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Orders Police To Speed Up Investigation In Defacement Case Against Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the Delhi Police to expedite the investigation in the 2019 public property defacement case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councillor Nikita Sharma.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal instructed the investigating officer to complete the probe at the earliest and submit a detailed status report by December 3, 2025, when the matter will be heard next. The investigating officer informed the court that Gulab Singh and Nikita Sharma have already been questioned.

However, Kejriwal could not be examined. He is currently not in Delhi. Therefore, additional time is required to conclude the investigation. The court acknowledged the request but emphasised that the probe must not be delayed further.

On August 27, the investigating officer told the court that they had received the forensic report in the case and had issued a notice to Kejriwal to join the investigation.