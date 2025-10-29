Delhi Court Orders Police To Speed Up Investigation In Defacement Case Against Kejriwal
The investigating officer has been asked to complete the probe quickly and submit a detailed status report by December 3.
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the Delhi Police to expedite the investigation in the 2019 public property defacement case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councillor Nikita Sharma.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal instructed the investigating officer to complete the probe at the earliest and submit a detailed status report by December 3, 2025, when the matter will be heard next. The investigating officer informed the court that Gulab Singh and Nikita Sharma have already been questioned.
However, Kejriwal could not be examined. He is currently not in Delhi. Therefore, additional time is required to conclude the investigation. The court acknowledged the request but emphasised that the probe must not be delayed further.
On August 27, the investigating officer told the court that they had received the forensic report in the case and had issued a notice to Kejriwal to join the investigation.
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR in March this year. The action followed the court’s order on a complaint filed by Shiv Kumar Saxena. He alleged that large hoardings and banners featuring Kejriwal, Gulab Singh and Nikita Sharma were displayed at various locations in Dwarka in 2019. This led to the defacement of public property.
While directing the registration of the FIR under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, the court observed that large banners spoil public spaces. They also create traffic hazards by distracting motorists and endangering public safety. The court noted that deaths caused by falling illegal hoardings are not new in the country and therefore, strict enforcement is necessary.
The court had earlier expressed concern over the Action Taken Report submitted by the Delhi Police. It stated that the report did not reflect substantial progress. The court asked police to identify those involved in printing and installing the hoardings.
