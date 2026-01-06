ETV Bharat / bharat

Rouse Avenue Court Gives Sonia Gandhi Time To File Reply In Voter List Revision Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court gave Congress leader Sonia Gandhi more time to reply to a revision petition challenging the dismissal of a complaint about her alleged inclusion in the 1980 electoral rolls. Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for further hearing on February 7.

At the hearing held on Tuesday, January 6, senior counsel for Sonia Gandhi requested additional time to prepare a response, explaining that the relevant records date back several decades and required careful review. In response, the court deferred the matter.

Earlier, on December 9, the Sessions Court had issued notice to the senior Congress leader and the Delhi Police in the revision petition.

Revision Challenges Magistrate’s September Order

The revision has been filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, challenging a September 11 order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate that dismissed his complaint at the threshold. The complaint sought directions to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Sonia Gandhi.

Allegations Over Electoral Roll Entry Before Citizenship

The revision petition alleges that her name was included in the voter list for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980-81, even though she became an Indian citizen only in 1983. It also claims that her name was deleted from the electoral rolls in 1982 and re-entered in 1983, allegedly before the grant of citizenship, raising questions over the legality of the entries.

Forgery Claims And Legal Arguments