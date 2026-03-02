ETV Bharat / bharat

2026 Women's Day Special | Rouble Nagi, The Artist Who Became India's Global Teacher

By Prajakta Pol

Twenty-seven years ago, a 19-year-old woman walked into a slum settlement to conduct an art workshop for underprivileged children. As she played and interacted with them, she handed a pencil to a young boy. The boy looked at it blankly. He did not know what a pencil was! He had never seen one before.

Rouble Nagi stood there, stunned. The boy was of school-going age. Yet something as basic as a pencil was unknown to him. In that moment, she imagined his future: dark and uncertain. That day, she made a decision. As long as she was alive, no child should grow up not knowing what a pencil is. That moment marked the beginning of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

As part of our International Women's Day special campaign, we bring you the story of Rouble Nagi.

Bringing Education To The Most Forgotten

For over two decades, Nagi has worked tirelessly to bring education to some of the most neglected communities in urban India. In February, she was honoured with the prestigious Global Teacher Prize. She is the first Indian woman to receive this international recognition. The award, initiated by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, carries a prize of $1 million (approximately ₹8.3 crore).

Rouble Nagi has been an educator for two decades (Photo: Prajakta Pol)

To understand the work that earned her global recognition, ETV Bharat visited one of her learning centres. Walking through the streets of Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, one sees towering buildings and five-star hotels. But as you move into a narrow lane nearby, the picture changes. Laundry is being washed and dried. Water flows along the roadside after clothes are cleaned. Small houses stand tightly packed together. Ropes are strung high above, filled with drying garments. In the middle of this dense settlement stands a modest learning centre run by the Rouble Nagi Foundation.

Inside, children from Classes 1, 2, and 3 sit together. They receive free foundational education in mathematics and language. For many, this is their first exposure to formal education. For others who had dropped out, it is a second chance.

Learning Without Walls

Speaking about her work, Nagi explains that not all her learning centres are housed in proper buildings. Sometimes classes are conducted in open spaces within slums. Children sit on mats and rugs as they take their first steps toward literacy.

“Learning does not require walls,” she says. “It requires curiosity. You can learn anywhere. Education must simply be presented in a way that touches the heart.”

Running these centres is not easy. Kritika Kumari, a nine-year-old student in Class 3, shares that her parents work at the nearby laundry area. At home, many siblings share a small space, and play often replaces study time. Yet she loves coming to the learning centre. “If I study well,” she says, “my father has promised to enroll me in a bigger school. I want to go to a big school.” Her excitement reveals the transformation taking place.