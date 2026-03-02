2026 Women's Day Special | Rouble Nagi, The Artist Who Became India's Global Teacher
Rouble Nagi is the first Indian woman to receive the Global Teacher Prize. ETV Bharat met the educator and artist in Mumbai.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Twenty-seven years ago, a 19-year-old woman walked into a slum settlement to conduct an art workshop for underprivileged children. As she played and interacted with them, she handed a pencil to a young boy. The boy looked at it blankly. He did not know what a pencil was! He had never seen one before.
Rouble Nagi stood there, stunned. The boy was of school-going age. Yet something as basic as a pencil was unknown to him. In that moment, she imagined his future: dark and uncertain. That day, she made a decision. As long as she was alive, no child should grow up not knowing what a pencil is. That moment marked the beginning of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.
As part of our International Women's Day special campaign, we bring you the story of Rouble Nagi.
Bringing Education To The Most Forgotten
For over two decades, Nagi has worked tirelessly to bring education to some of the most neglected communities in urban India. In February, she was honoured with the prestigious Global Teacher Prize. She is the first Indian woman to receive this international recognition. The award, initiated by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, carries a prize of $1 million (approximately ₹8.3 crore).
To understand the work that earned her global recognition, ETV Bharat visited one of her learning centres. Walking through the streets of Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, one sees towering buildings and five-star hotels. But as you move into a narrow lane nearby, the picture changes. Laundry is being washed and dried. Water flows along the roadside after clothes are cleaned. Small houses stand tightly packed together. Ropes are strung high above, filled with drying garments. In the middle of this dense settlement stands a modest learning centre run by the Rouble Nagi Foundation.
Inside, children from Classes 1, 2, and 3 sit together. They receive free foundational education in mathematics and language. For many, this is their first exposure to formal education. For others who had dropped out, it is a second chance.
Learning Without Walls
Speaking about her work, Nagi explains that not all her learning centres are housed in proper buildings. Sometimes classes are conducted in open spaces within slums. Children sit on mats and rugs as they take their first steps toward literacy.
“Learning does not require walls,” she says. “It requires curiosity. You can learn anywhere. Education must simply be presented in a way that touches the heart.”
Running these centres is not easy. Kritika Kumari, a nine-year-old student in Class 3, shares that her parents work at the nearby laundry area. At home, many siblings share a small space, and play often replaces study time. Yet she loves coming to the learning centre. “If I study well,” she says, “my father has promised to enroll me in a bigger school. I want to go to a big school.” Her excitement reveals the transformation taking place.
But such transformation does not happen automatically. Nagi explains that when she first started this initiative, she spent nearly two years counseling parents across different settlements to convince them to send their children to school. Slowly, children began attending the centres. Many families face fragile financial conditions. Teachers at these centres must double up as counselors, protectors, and sometimes even parental figures. If a child stops attending for a week, a volunteer visits the home to check on them. Regular meetings are held with parents to ensure their continued involvement in their child’s education.
The results are encouraging. Many students have completed their schooling. Some have even gone on to pursue higher education. Mayur, once a student at the centre, now runs his own art classes and printing business. Despite his success, he returns on weekends to volunteer with the foundation. This is how change multiplies... one child at a time.
800 Learning and Art Centres Across India
What began in Mumbai has expanded nationwide. The foundation now operates over 800 community learning and art centres across India. From the slums of Dharavi to remote villages in Kashmir, out-of-school children are being brought back into the mainstream of education. Through the “Misaal Mumbai” initiative, more than 1.5 lakh homes have been repaired and painted. The project has now expanded as “Misaal India,” reaching over 163 slums and villages across the country.
In rural Kashmir, the foundation has established skill development centres for women, enabling them to become financially independent. Awareness workshops on hygiene, personal health, and menstrual health are conducted in slum communities.
In Pulwama and Tangdhar, digital classrooms and computer literacy centres have been set up in madrasas and schools. In Delhi-NCR slums like the Adarsh Nagar Refugee Camp, art camps and education centres provide children with both creative and academic exposure.
Under “Misaal Hyderabad,” homes in Film Nagar and Babu Jagjivan Ram Nagar have been repaired and painted. Centres are also active in rural Rajasthan (in Jawali, Lakshmangarh, and Alwar) focusing primarily on children’s education.
Turning Slums into Open Classrooms
As an artist herself, Rouble Nagi holds a special affection for the “Misaal” initiative. Under this program, educational murals are painted on slum walls, transforming them into open-air classrooms. These murals teach science, hygiene, environmental awareness, and social responsibility in simple, engaging ways. The walls create curiosity. Curiosity creates awareness. Awareness, over time, changes habits, attitudes, and behaviour. This is education beyond textbooks.
Out of nearly 5,000 nominations from 139 countries, Rouble Nagi was selected for the Global Teacher Prize 2026. What will she do with ₹8.3 crore? She plans to invest it in education and skill development. A skill development institute will be launched to provide free vocational training and digital literacy to underprivileged youth. New education centres and schools will be opened for children who have never enrolled in school. Technical skill courses will be introduced to create employment opportunities. She also plans to establish a free vocational training centre in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Woman Behind The Mission
Rouble Nagi originally hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She holds a degree in Political Science and is a professional artist with her own studio in Mumbai. But her true canvas is not limited to art. It is the future of children who once did not know what a pencil was.
On Women’s Day, we celebrate leaders, innovators, and achievers. But perhaps the deepest leadership lies in noticing a single child, and refusing to let that child disappear into darkness. One pencil. One decision. One life transformed, and then many many others.
(This interview is one of many in the Women's Day special campaign by ETV Bharat spotlighting women of impact)