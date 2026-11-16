ETV Bharat / bharat

Rotation Of Seats Reserved For SC/STs To Continue In Maharashtra Local Bodies: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against a Maharashtra rule — Rule 12 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Manner and Rotation of Reservation of Seats) Rules, 2025 — that treats the elections to Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis after the enforcement of the rule as the baseline for the rotation of reserved seats for SCs and STs.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. “No voter or a candidate can have a vested the right to have a constituency declared as a reserved seat for SCs or STs,” observed the Apex court.

The bench declined to entertain an appeal filed by Sau. Rupali Indrabhushan Sonde against the September 19, 2025, judgment of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. Senior advocate Vipin Sanghi appeared for Sonde before the Apex court.

During the hearing, the bench made it clear that such decisions fall under the policy domain. The bench also observed that the petitioner cannot say that the rotation policy must be exercised in a particular manner.

The bench noted Sanghi's submissions and permitted the petitioner to file a representation before the Maharashtra government, seeking reconsideration of the rules governing seat reservation for SCs and STs under the rotation policy for local body elections.