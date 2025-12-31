Rors Of Haryana Have The Highest Ability To Digest Milk: New BHU Study
Study affirms that most Indians can't digest milk as adults, with only 40 per cent possessing this ability in sufficient quantity.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST
Varanasi: Have you ever felt that you have difficulty digesting milk? This might have even led you to stop drinking milk (and some milk products) altogether, especially after a certain age. We already knew that many Indian adults lack the lactase enzyme for digesting milk as adults (lactose persistence), although they may still tolerate dairy products in small amounts or in fermented forms.
Now, research conducted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has found that the Ror community of Haryana has the highest lactose persistence in India. The study also reaffirms that a large portion of the Indian population can't digest milk, with only 40 per cent of Indians possessing this ability in sufficient quantity.
Scientist Anurag Kadian, in collaboration with BHU, has conducted research on the genetic heritage of the Ror community. Kadian, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, lives in Sydney, and specialises in genetics, history, and aerospace engineering.
In Haryana, the Rors — an agricultural community engaged in cattle, sheep or buffalo rearing — are concentrated in the Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Panipat regions, where they are the majority in villages, and own large portions of the land. Kadian points out that Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra belongs to this community.
Affirming Kadian's findings, Biological Anthropologist Gyaneshwar Chaubey of BHU said some scholars believe the Rors are a group that separated from the Jats approximately 400 years ago. Some historians and scholars claim that this community is found in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and parts of Pakistan.
"The word 'Ror' is derived from an ancient Prakrit/Sanskrit word, which is believed to mean a permanent settler or a person connected to the land," said Chaubey.
Kadian explains that many studies have shown that not all adults worldwide have the ability to digest milk. Many people in the world cannot digest milk.
"We looked for the LCT gene in approximately 5,000 samples from around the world. This gene is generally found more frequently in pastoral communities that raise cows, buffaloes, and sheep. When we conducted research across India, we found that the Rors of Haryana have the highest ability to digest milk in all of India. The results of the study shows that only 40 per cent of Indians can digest milk.
Kadian said the study, which was conducted in collaboration with BHU and Cambridge University, found a high frequency of the LCT-13910T mutation among the Ror community. This is associated with the ability to digest milk.
"There are many theories regarding the origin of the Ror community, who are a distinct group found not only in India, but across Eurasia. This community is believed to have descended from people who brought Western influences to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. Extensive sampling was conducted during the research, and data was collected from various villages," said Kadian.
