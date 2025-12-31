ETV Bharat / bharat

Rors Of Haryana Have The Highest Ability To Digest Milk: New BHU Study

Varanasi: Have you ever felt that you have difficulty digesting milk? This might have even led you to stop drinking milk (and some milk products) altogether, especially after a certain age. We already knew that many Indian adults lack the lactase enzyme for digesting milk as adults (lactose persistence), although they may still tolerate dairy products in small amounts or in fermented forms.

Now, research conducted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has found that the Ror community of Haryana has the highest lactose persistence in India. The study also reaffirms that a large portion of the Indian population can't digest milk, with only 40 per cent of Indians possessing this ability in sufficient quantity.

Scientist Anurag Kadian, in collaboration with BHU, has conducted research on the genetic heritage of the Ror community. Kadian, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, lives in Sydney, and specialises in genetics, history, and aerospace engineering.

In Haryana, the Rors — an agricultural community engaged in cattle, sheep or buffalo rearing — are concentrated in the Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Panipat regions, where they are the majority in villages, and own large portions of the land. Kadian points out that Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra belongs to this community.

Affirming Kadian's findings, Biological Anthropologist Gyaneshwar Chaubey of BHU said some scholars believe the Rors are a group that separated from the Jats approximately 400 years ago. Some historians and scholars claim that this community is found in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and parts of Pakistan.