President Murmu To Reminisce Her Days As Minister In Room No 11 Of Odisha Assembly
President will address the Assembly and spend some time at Room no 11 which was allotted to her when she was an MLA and Minister.
Bhubaneswar: The journey of President Draupadi Murmu from a humble village in Mayurbhanj to the Rashtrapati Bhawan is nothing short of phenomenal. While the President holds the highest Constitutional office of the country, she has a special place in her heart for room no 11 of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, allotted to her when she was an MLA and minister from 2000 to 2004.
The small room in the ground floor of the House awaits its previous occupant who despite making it to Rashtrapati Bhawan remains deep-rooted with her humble origins and struggles.
The President will arrive at Bhubaneswar on Thursday where she address the Assembly at 4:30 pm. She is slated to revisit room no 11 and spend some time reminiscing about her old days.
Murmu was first elected as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rairangpur constituency in 2000. She served as the Minister of Commerce and Transport and later as the Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in the BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from 2000 to 2004.
During her tenure as a minister, she used this room as her office. She also used to study her questions and answers pertaining to her department and files in the room before every Assembly session. The room has been decorated with new tables, chairs and other furniture replacing old ones. New carpets have also been laid in the room.
The President, after her arrival in the state capital, will leave for the Assembly where she will spend an hour. Governor Hari Babu Kambampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik and MLAs will be present at the House.
After the President's address, a photo session with the members is scheduled. Speaker Surma Padhi said, “The President’s speech in the Assembly is a proud moment for Odisha. Draupadi Murmu’s nine-year stint as an MLA and her journey from Minister to the President is inspiring for everyone.”
Murmu started her career as a Junior Assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department. She later worked as a teacher and entered politics in 1997. In 2000, she was elected as an MLA from Rairangpur for two terms. In 2007, she was awarded the 'Neelkanth Award' for the best MLA.
Congress MLA Dr Rajen Ekka said, "Certainly, the President's presence in the Assembly and her speech will create a glorious history. It is rare in India for the President to deliver a speech in a State Assembly. We welcome it. But we hope that the major issues that are currently under discussion in Odisha, such as women's atrocities, farmer problems, tribal land and forests, social security, etc, will be resolved."
Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made for the President's visit here. Police said a four-tier security arrangement will be put in place in the Assembly and all major buildings and government offices around the House and Lower PMG Square have been inspected.
On Tuesday, Twin City Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and Police DG Yogesh Bahadur Khurania reviewed the security arrangements. In view of the President's visit, Bhubaneswar airport, Raj Bhavan and the Assembly have been put on high alert.
Five officers of the rank of DCP and Additional DCP, 20 ACPs, 30 inspectors have been put in charge of supervising the security arrangements.
After her speech at the Assembly, President Murmu will leave for Raj Bhawan where she will spend the night and return to Delhi on Friday.
Police said carcade rehearsals for the President's visit were completed on Wednesday. Rehearsals were held on the routes from the airport to Raj Bhavan, from Raj Bhavan to the Assembly, from the Assembly to Raj Bhavan and from Raj Bhavan to the airport.
As many as five platoons of police force will be deployed on the routes. Another platoon will be deployed for traffic management. The Traffic DCP will take charge of route lining and traffic management. No vehicle will be allowed to ply from Airport Chowk, Capital Hospital, AG Chowk, Raj Bhavan on Thuersday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm. The Raj Bhavan Chowk - AG Chowk - PMG Chowk road will be blocked from 4 pm to 4:30 pm.
