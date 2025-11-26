ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Reminisce Her Days As Minister In Room No 11 Of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The journey of President Draupadi Murmu from a humble village in Mayurbhanj to the Rashtrapati Bhawan is nothing short of phenomenal. While the President holds the highest Constitutional office of the country, she has a special place in her heart for room no 11 of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, allotted to her when she was an MLA and minister from 2000 to 2004.

The small room in the ground floor of the House awaits its previous occupant who despite making it to Rashtrapati Bhawan remains deep-rooted with her humble origins and struggles.

The President will arrive at Bhubaneswar on Thursday where she address the Assembly at 4:30 pm. She is slated to revisit room no 11 and spend some time reminiscing about her old days.

Murmu was first elected as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rairangpur constituency in 2000. She served as the Minister of Commerce and Transport and later as the Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in the BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from 2000 to 2004.

Room No 11 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly (ETV Bharat)

During her tenure as a minister, she used this room as her office. She also used to study her questions and answers pertaining to her department and files in the room before every Assembly session. The room has been decorated with new tables, chairs and other furniture replacing old ones. New carpets have also been laid in the room.

The President, after her arrival in the state capital, will leave for the Assembly where she will spend an hour. Governor Hari Babu Kambampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik and MLAs will be present at the House.

After the President's address, a photo session with the members is scheduled. Speaker Surma Padhi said, “The President’s speech in the Assembly is a proud moment for Odisha. Draupadi Murmu’s nine-year stint as an MLA and her journey from Minister to the President is inspiring for everyone.”