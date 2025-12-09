ETV Bharat / bharat

Rooftop Solar Systems Installed On Nearly 24 Lakh Households: Shripad Yesso Naik

New Delhi: Rooftop solar systems have been installed on around 23.96 lakh households, which is around 23.96 per cent of the one crore households targeted under the PM solar scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) is a demand-driven scheme, wherein all residential consumers in the country having a grid-connected electricity connection of the local DISCOM can avail the benefits of the scheme by applying on the National Portal of the scheme, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He informed the House that against the target of covering one crore households in the residential sector with installation of rooftop solar systems under the solar scheme by FY2026-27, a total of 23,96,497 households have been installed with rooftop solar systems, which is around 23.96 per cent of the target.

The minister told the House that the scheme is progressing well and as on December 3, 2025, a total of 53,54,099 applications have been received on the National Portal and 19,17,698 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country covering 23,96,497 households.

Coverage of 1 crore households has been targeted up to 2026-27, including 2025-26 under the scheme, he added. In another reply to the House, the minister stated that the e-scheme aims to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

The scheme is demand-driven, and there is no state-wise allocation of targets under the scheme, he stated. A total of 7075.78 MW of rooftop solar capacity has been installed in the country under the scheme in the residential sector as on December 2, 2025.