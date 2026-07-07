ETV Bharat / bharat

India Adds Rooftop Solar At Record Pace, But Poor Maintenance Could Cut Household Power Generation

New Delhi: India's rooftop solar push under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed 36.47 lakh installations, covering 44.32 lakh households as of June 29.

However, as more families begin generating electricity from their rooftops, experts say a major challenge emerging after installation is maintenance.

As per the government data, monthly rooftop solar installations touched a record 3.16 lakh in May during the Month of Solar campaign, reflecting the rapid expansion of the scheme.

However, studies show that dust, bird droppings and other debris can reduce solar panel output by 5% to 30%, increasing electricity bills despite having rooftop systems.

Industry experts say that while installing rooftop solar has become easier, ensuring the systems continue to perform efficiently remains a weak link.

Vikash Baliyan, Managing Director of Vidhi Power Ventures Private Limited, told ETV Bharat that nearly all residential consumers stop tracking the performance of their rooftop plants after installation.

"The biggest challenge is not the installation of rooftop solar systems but their maintenance and performance monitoring. Nearly 99.99% of consumers stop monitoring their systems after installation because they have other priorities," he said.