India Adds Rooftop Solar At Record Pace, But Poor Maintenance Could Cut Household Power Generation
Experts say 99% of rooftop solar users stop monitoring their systems after installation, causing power losses due to poor maintenance, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: India's rooftop solar push under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed 36.47 lakh installations, covering 44.32 lakh households as of June 29.
However, as more families begin generating electricity from their rooftops, experts say a major challenge emerging after installation is maintenance.
As per the government data, monthly rooftop solar installations touched a record 3.16 lakh in May during the Month of Solar campaign, reflecting the rapid expansion of the scheme.
However, studies show that dust, bird droppings and other debris can reduce solar panel output by 5% to 30%, increasing electricity bills despite having rooftop systems.
Industry experts say that while installing rooftop solar has become easier, ensuring the systems continue to perform efficiently remains a weak link.
Vikash Baliyan, Managing Director of Vidhi Power Ventures Private Limited, told ETV Bharat that nearly all residential consumers stop tracking the performance of their rooftop plants after installation.
"The biggest challenge is not the installation of rooftop solar systems but their maintenance and performance monitoring. Nearly 99.99% of consumers stop monitoring their systems after installation because they have other priorities," he said.
Baliyan said regular cleaning and preventive maintenance should be treated as essential, particularly in northwestern states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, where dust storms, pollution and high temperatures lead to heavy dust accumulation on solar panels.
He pointed out that under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, empanelled vendors are required to provide free maintenance for five years as part of the subsidy conditions. However, many consumers are unaware of this provision and often approach vendors only after a system develops a fault, instead of ensuring periodic servicing.
"Preventive maintenance is frequently neglected because consumers do not follow up with vendors. In many cases, vendors respond only after a breakdown instead of carrying out scheduled maintenance," he said.
Experts say that regular cleaning is one of the simplest ways for households to improve electricity generation without any additional investment. Dust, leaves, vehicle emissions and bird droppings block sunlight from reaching solar cells, lowering power generation and, over time, potentially damaging panels if left unattended.
They recommend cleaning rooftop panels at least once a month in dusty or industrial areas and after sandstorms or periods of heavy bird activity. Cleaning should preferably be done during early morning or late afternoon after switching off the system and allowing the panels to cool. Abrasive materials, pressure washers and harsh chemicals should be avoided as they can damage the protective coating and electrical components.
With rooftop solar installations expanding rapidly across the country, experts say consumer awareness about maintenance will be critical to ensuring households receive the expected savings on their electricity bills and maximise the benefits of the government's subsidy programme.
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