ETV Bharat / bharat

Roof Of Darjeeling Toy Train Loco Shed Collapses, Seven Workers Injured; Joyrides Cancelled

DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said continuous rainfall put additional pressure on the old structure of the locomotive shed. ( ETV Bharat )

Darjeeling: Seven railway workers, including a contract employee, were injured after a portion of the roof of the historic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) locomotive shed collapsed at Darjeeling railway station on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which officials attributed to continuous heavy rainfall in the Darjeeling hills, has also disrupted the operations of the heritage railway, with four toy train joyride services cancelled.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the toy train, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The accident occurred when workers and mechanics were carrying out routine maintenance on four heritage steam locomotives parked inside the locomotive shed.

According to railway officials, a portion of the old roof, supported by wooden and iron beams, suddenly collapsed with a loud noise, trapping several workers under the debris.

Co-workers and other railway personnel immediately launched rescue operations. Police and fire services personnel also reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

All seven injured workers were rescued and shifted to Darjeeling District Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said some of the workers sustained minor injuries and the condition of all seven was reported to be stable.

Heavy Rain Blamed for Collapse

Continuous rainfall put additional pressure on the old structure of the locomotive shed. (ETV Bharat)

DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said continuous rainfall had put additional pressure on the old structure of the locomotive shed.

"Due to heavy rains, the old timber and structure of the loco shed were subjected to excessive pressure, resulting in the collapse of a portion of the roof," Chowdhury said.

"Seven of our workers, including a contract worker, were injured. Fortunately, their injuries are not serious, and all of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital," he added.

Chowdhury said the immediate priority was to ensure proper medical assistance for the injured workers.

Technical Team Assessing Damage