Roof Of Darjeeling Toy Train Loco Shed Collapses, Seven Workers Injured; Joyrides Cancelled
The accident occurred when workers and mechanics were carrying out routine maintenance on four heritage steam locomotives parked inside the shed, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Darjeeling: Seven railway workers, including a contract employee, were injured after a portion of the roof of the historic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) locomotive shed collapsed at Darjeeling railway station on Wednesday morning.
The incident, which officials attributed to continuous heavy rainfall in the Darjeeling hills, has also disrupted the operations of the heritage railway, with four toy train joyride services cancelled.
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the toy train, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The accident occurred when workers and mechanics were carrying out routine maintenance on four heritage steam locomotives parked inside the locomotive shed.
According to railway officials, a portion of the old roof, supported by wooden and iron beams, suddenly collapsed with a loud noise, trapping several workers under the debris.
Co-workers and other railway personnel immediately launched rescue operations. Police and fire services personnel also reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.
All seven injured workers were rescued and shifted to Darjeeling District Hospital for treatment.
Hospital sources said some of the workers sustained minor injuries and the condition of all seven was reported to be stable.
Heavy Rain Blamed for Collapse
DHR Director Rishabh Chowdhury said continuous rainfall had put additional pressure on the old structure of the locomotive shed.
"Due to heavy rains, the old timber and structure of the loco shed were subjected to excessive pressure, resulting in the collapse of a portion of the roof," Chowdhury said.
"Seven of our workers, including a contract worker, were injured. Fortunately, their injuries are not serious, and all of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital," he added.
Chowdhury said the immediate priority was to ensure proper medical assistance for the injured workers.
Technical Team Assessing Damage
Four traditional steam locomotives were inside the shed at the time of the incident.
Railway authorities have deployed a technical team to assess the extent of damage to the shed and determine whether the steam engines or other equipment inside the facility were affected.
"The technical team is inspecting the shed to ascertain the extent of the damage and assess its present structural condition," the DHR Director said.
Senior officials of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway also rushed to the site following the incident.
The Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officials of the North East Frontier Railway are expected to inspect the site and review the situation.
Four Joyride Services Cancelled
Railway authorities have temporarily cancelled four toy train joyride services following the collapse.
Officials said the services would resume only after a detailed assessment of the situation and necessary safety measures are completed.
The locomotive shed is a crucial facility for the maintenance and operation of the heritage steam locomotives that run on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
Employees Demand Immediate Repairs
Railway employees have demanded the immediate repair and restoration of the damaged shed, stressing its importance for the regular maintenance and operation of the heritage railway's steam locomotives.
They have also called for comprehensive safety measures before normal work resumes inside the facility.
Railway sources said repair and restoration work would be undertaken after a detailed technical assessment, with particular emphasis on preserving the heritage value and structural safety of the historic facility.
Police also regulated traffic in the area following the incident after the rescue operation and emergency response caused temporary congestion near the railway station.
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