ETV Bharat / bharat

Romania To India: CBI Coordinates Return Of Wanted Ukrainian National In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Enforcement Directorate, has successfully secured the extradition of Red Notice subject, OLEKSANDR ZAPICHENKO (Ukrainian Citizen), from Romania to India on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the subject was wanted in connection with a case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The subject, along with other accused persons, allegedly defrauded investors by inducing them to invest money on the false promise of exorbitant returns ranging from 6 per cent to 11 per cent per week.

Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that the company concerned was operating a Multi-Level Marketing (MLM)-based Ponzi scheme and had collected huge amounts of money in cash from investors without obtaining the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It was further revealed that the funds collected from investors were laundered through various hawala channels and subsequently utilised for the purchase of USDT (cryptocurrency).

The subject was directly involved in converting cash deposits collected from investors into cryptocurrency. His involvement in facilitating and arranging large-scale cash transactions further established his central role in the alleged money laundering network.

The press release further stated that the request of ED, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Romanian authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Romanian authorities granted extradition of the subject to India.