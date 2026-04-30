ETV Bharat / bharat

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 1624-Page Chargesheet Filed; Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi Shown As Wanted Accused

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday filed a 1624-page chargesheet against 17 accused in a special MCOCA court in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case, an official said. At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey house in Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1, one of which struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

While 15 persons have been arrested in the case, Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were shown as wanted accused, the official said. Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident through a social media post, he added.

Incidentally, Lonkar is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case as well as the firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

The accused were working on the directions of Lonkar and had recced Shetty's house on three occasions before the firing, the official said, adding some of them had consumed alcohol in a nearby area before the alleged shooter headed out to execute the plan.

Alleged shooter Deepak Sharma and three other accused had come to Juhu on the day of the incident, and fled in an autorickshaw to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district after the firing, the official said.