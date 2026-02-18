ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'Aviation Minister Shouldn't Continue On Moral Ground', Says Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: Amid ongoing investigations into Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crash, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded removal of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu from his post till the probe is completed.

He also claimed that the VSR company, whose Learjet plane carrying the NCP leader crashed in Pune's Baramati town on January 28, was being protected.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the legislator, who is nephew of late NCP leader, said that the Civil Aviation Minister and his Telugu Desam Party are close to the VSR company owners. "Some former ministers from Maharashtra and top TDP ministers from Andhra Pradesh attended the marriage of Rohit Singh, son of the VSR owner VK Singh. The company is allowed to operate and top politicians are still using the Learjet planes of the company," he claimed.

The MLA stressed that Naidu should not continue as Civil Aviation Minister on moral grounds. "There is not even a preliminary probe report till now and there is reason to believe that efforts are being made to save the VSR company," he added.

Demands Of CBI Probe

Rohit Pawar said it was good that the NCP leadership, including his aunt and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded a CBI probe into the January 28 air crash that killed Ajit Pawar.