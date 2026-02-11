ETV Bharat / bharat

'Definitely A Conspiracy’: Rohit Pawar Seeks Fast-Track Probe into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

New Delhi: Raising serious concerns over the recent plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged that there was "definitely a conspiracy" behind the incident and demanded a swift, detailed investigation by both the Centre and the state government.

Rohit Pawar is also nephew of late Ajit Pawar and represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly. Addressing a press conference, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader raised several questions over the crash and said there were many doubts in the minds of people, particularly in Maharashtra.

“Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) was my uncle and a mass leader leader of Maharashtra. There are many doubts in the minds of people, especially in Maharashtra, regarding his death in the plane crash. We also share those doubts," Rohit Pawar said.

He said the family and party had gathered certain information over the past 13 days through their own sources. "One of our family members has passed away, and we are emotionally affected by this issue. However, we have compiled some information which raises serious concerns," he said.

During the press conference, Pawar also presented a detailed presentation which he claimed was related to the tragic incident. Alleging negligence, he said the aircraft maintenance agency was responsible for poor upkeep of the plane. "The plane was maintained very poorly, which led to the accident. We urge everyone not to use such aircraft even in emergencies," he claimed.