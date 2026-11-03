ETV Bharat / bharat

Rohini Court Bar Association Calls Off Strike Over Police 'Misconduct' After Suspension Of ACP

New Delhi: The Rohini Court Bar Association has called off the strike following the suspension of a senior police official whom the lawyers had accused of threatening them.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspended the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishth. Following this, the strike, which was announced by the lawyers late last night, was called off.

Lawyers' organisations had protested for being referred to as "goons" during a protest by Delhi Police personnel outside the Police Headquarters on November 2.

The police had organised the demonstration in protest against the transfers of Vashisth from the Gandhi Nagar subdivision to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and that of inspector Arun Kumar, the station house officer of Shahdara police station. Vashisth and Kumar were transferred on October 28.

The transfers followed allegations by district court lawyers that Vashisth had displayed a revolver and threatened them when they approached the Shahdara police station over an assault case. At the police station, advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury following an alleged assault.

The lawyers have also alleged that ACP Vashishth threatened them by brandishing a revolver. Following this, the Delhi unit of the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) had urged the coordination committee of the bar associations across all Delhi district courts to take a firm stand against alleged misconduct by the police.