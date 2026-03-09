ETV Bharat / bharat

Rohingya Refugees In Jammu Face Separation And Struggle During Ramadan Amid Detentions

Families are separated, with some parents in detention while their children stay in refugee camps. In other cases, children are detained while their parents live in camps. This separation has brought severe hardships, both emotional and financial, especially during Ramadan.

The detention began in 2021 when authorities started searches to identify Rohingya refugees living in refugee camps across Jammu, including the Narwal area. Many were detained for not having valid travel documents, and since then, have been held at a holding centre in Hiranagar, Kathua district.

Jammu: For many Rohingya families in Jammu, this Ramadan is filled with fear and separation instead of peace and togetherness. Over 250 refugees remain detained, leaving loved ones apart and struggling to survive. Their stories reveal the deep human cost behind the ongoing crisis.

One such family is that of Mohammad Shah, who, along with his wife, Bibi Zareen, was detained in 2021. Their three children now live with their 72-year-old grandmother, Fathima. She begs on the streets of Bathindi and Narwal to make ends meet and provide for them.

Aamir Hussain, a member of the Rohingya refugee committee, told ETV Bharat that the families receive little to no support. “Most refugees are too poor to afford legal help or secure the release of detainees and urged the government to release them on humanitarian grounds during Ramadan,” he said.

Shanties of Rohingya refugees living in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

The family of Abul Hussain, who was also detained after the death of his wife in 2021, face similar hardships. His five children are living alone in the Narwal camp, with the eldest one, Mohammad Zubair, collecting plastic waste at Jammu Railway Station to support his siblings.

Narrating an ordeal, seventy-seven-year-old Soleh Ahmad, who walks with a stick, said his daughter, Yasmeen Akther, was detained by Jammu Police five years ago when she was nine.

“Now 14, she remains in detention, and I am alone waiting for her release. I do not want to die before seeing my daughter’s marriage,” Ahmad said. “My wife is bedridden, and we only want to see our daughter again.”

Ahmad said his daughter held a UNHCR refugee card but was still detained. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and help secure her release. “We came to India only to save our lives after violence in Myanmar. However, here, we are still living in fear and trouble,” he said.

Soleh Ahmad (ETV Bharat)

The issue of Rohingya refugees remains a politically volatile issue in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370, as several political and social organisations, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, Dogra Front, Bajrang Dal, and Kaliki Samaj movement, have protested against their alleged settlement. They are also demanding their deportation.