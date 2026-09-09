Agnikul Announces Rocket Production At Taiyur Campus At IIT Madras Facility
Agnikul, a space startup founded by IIT Madras alumni, successfully conducted the launch of its Agnibaan SOrTeD sub-orbital demonstrator from Sriharikota on May 30, 2024.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Chennai: Rocket production and advanced testing activities have commenced at the Agnikul Rocket Institute at the Taiyur campus of IIT Madras, marking another step in the Chennai-based space startup’s efforts to develop faster and more cost-efficient launch vehicle manufacturing capabilities.
Agnikul Cosmos has inaugurated new facilities at its Integration and Testing Centre at the IIT Madras Taiyur campus, expanding its capacity to manufacture critical launch-vehicle components in-house and test components intended for future satellite-launch missions.
The new facilities include a Rocket Testing and Inspection Facility and units for pressure-vessel fabrication, covers and instrumentation. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut of India's Gaganyaan programme, inaugurated the facilities.
Focus On Faster Rocket Manufacturing
A key objective of Agnikul is to reduce the time required to manufacture and assemble rockets for satellite launches.
The company has demonstrated the potential of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, to significantly reduce production time for rocket-engine components. According to the company, a single 3D printer can produce two engines, while eight engines can potentially be manufactured within a week.
With engine integration and other assembly processes carried out subsequently, Agnikul is working towards a manufacturing cycle in which a launch vehicle could be produced in roughly two weeks.
The approach is aimed at reducing both manufacturing time and production costs while enabling greater control over critical components.
Agnibaan Demonstrated 3D-Printing Capability
Agnikul, a space technology startup founded by IIT Madras alumni, successfully conducted the launch of its Agnibaan SOrTeD sub-orbital demonstrator from Sriharikota on May 30, 2024.
The mission was significant as it demonstrated the company's use of additive manufacturing in rocket-engine development. The flight also helped validate several technologies being developed for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle programme.
The company is now continuing work towards developing and manufacturing its orbital launch vehicle for commercial satellite launches.
Shubhanshu Shukla Hails Growing Space Ecosystem
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said India's space programme was entering an exciting phase, with capabilities being developed by organisations and startups across the country.
“India's space program is entering an exciting phase. As capabilities are being built across the country, it will be able to execute more and more ambitious projects,” he said.
Shubhanshu Shukla said Agnikul was continuously expanding its capabilities in advanced manufacturing and testing.
“Such a surge will play a key role in creating a deeper and more self-sufficient space ecosystem for India,” he added.
The expansion of Agnikul's facilities comes as India's private space sector seeks to build indigenous capabilities across rocket manufacturing, propulsion, satellite launches and associated technologies.
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