ETV Bharat / bharat

Agnikul Announces Rocket Production At Taiyur Campus At IIT Madras Facility

Rocket production and advanced testing activities have commenced at the Agnikul Rocket Institute at the Taiyur campus of IIT Madras. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Rocket production and advanced testing activities have commenced at the Agnikul Rocket Institute at the Taiyur campus of IIT Madras, marking another step in the Chennai-based space startup’s efforts to develop faster and more cost-efficient launch vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

Agnikul Cosmos has inaugurated new facilities at its Integration and Testing Centre at the IIT Madras Taiyur campus, expanding its capacity to manufacture critical launch-vehicle components in-house and test components intended for future satellite-launch missions.

The new facilities include a Rocket Testing and Inspection Facility and units for pressure-vessel fabrication, covers and instrumentation. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut of India's Gaganyaan programme, inaugurated the facilities.

Focus On Faster Rocket Manufacturing

A key objective of Agnikul is to reduce the time required to manufacture and assemble rockets for satellite launches.

The company has demonstrated the potential of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, to significantly reduce production time for rocket-engine components. According to the company, a single 3D printer can produce two engines, while eight engines can potentially be manufactured within a week.

With engine integration and other assembly processes carried out subsequently, Agnikul is working towards a manufacturing cycle in which a launch vehicle could be produced in roughly two weeks.

The approach is aimed at reducing both manufacturing time and production costs while enabling greater control over critical components.

Agnibaan Demonstrated 3D-Printing Capability

Agnikul, a space technology startup founded by IIT Madras alumni, successfully conducted the launch of its Agnibaan SOrTeD sub-orbital demonstrator from Sriharikota on May 30, 2024.