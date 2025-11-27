ETV Bharat / bharat

'Road to Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions': Cong Slams Govt Over New Aravalli Definition

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh ( File/ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the Modi government over the Environment Ministry reportedly recommending a new definition of the Aravalli Hills, saying this will have "very grave environmental and public health consequences", and calls for an immediate review. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that the new definition is meant to restrict mining but in reality would mean that 90 per cent of the Aravalli Hills would not be counted as Aravalli any more. "The Aravalli Hills extend from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat. Over the years, they have been devastated by mining, construction, and other activities in violation of all regulations and laws," the former environment minister said on X. Now it appears that this sensitive and sprawling ecosystem will be subject to another severe blow, he said.