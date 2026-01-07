ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Interview | Road Safety Must Not Go Astray: IIT Kharagpur Professor Bhargav Maitra

Hyderabad: Roads are not meant only for vehicles, they are meant for the safety of everyone who uses them. Experts say road accidents can be reduced if roads are designed for all users and if rules are strictly followed. With better road engineering and modern technology-based surveillance, safe travel is possible, said Professor Bhargav Maitra of IIT Kharagpur in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

Professor Maitra, who is also a member of the Road Safety Network (RSN), said that road safety is not only the responsibility of the government but also a social responsibility of every citizen.

He said that India is among the countries with the highest number of road accidents in the world. Explaining the main reasons, he said, "Excessive speed is the biggest cause of accidents. In 2023, speeding was responsible for nearly 68 per cent of road accident deaths. The second major reason is the lack of basic safety facilities on roads, such as footpaths, safe crossings, and proper signage."

"The third reason is weak enforcement of traffic rules," he added. Professor Maitra pointed out that pedestrians and cyclists suffer the most due to unsafe road design. He said that many roads do not have proper footpaths or dedicated lanes for cyclists. As a result, they are forced to use the same space as fast-moving vehicles, which is extremely dangerous.

"Due to this, pedestrians and cyclists together account for nearly 67 per cent of road accident deaths in India. He stressed that road designs must include separate and safe lanes for them," Professor Maitra said.

Speaking about road safety responsibilities, he said that driver behaviour is a challenge, but improving road engineering and strengthening enforcement are equally important.

Enforcement plays a key role in connecting safe road design with responsible driver behaviour. Where enforcement is strong, people follow speed limits and wear helmets and seat belts. Where supervision is weak, accidents increase even on well-built roads, he maintained.

On engineering changes, he said modern roads are designed for high-speed vehicles, but this itself creates risks. Many national highways do not have service roads for local traffic, which leads to conflicts between fast and slow vehicles.