ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: 4 Killed, 6 Injured As Pickup Truck Overturns In Chapra, Another Truck Runs Over Them

Saran: Four people, including three women, were killed while six suffered serious injuries after a pickup truck overturned on the Chapra-Revilganj route, near Dr P N Singh Degree College, within the jurisdiction of the Bhagwan Bazar police station, on Wednesday morning.

"The accident involved a vehicle belonging to an orchestra troupe. So far, four people have died in this incident. Six others have suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital. The condition of several of these injured victims remains critical," said Ram Pukar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Chapra.

The Additional SP said that the pickup truck was ferrying several passengers. All victims are reported to hail from Uttar Pradesh, and the vehicle bore an UP registration number. The orchestra members were returning in the pickup truck after performing at a wedding. Just as it was in the vicinity of Dr P N Singh Degree College, the speeding truck went out of control and overturned. Several passengers were thrown on the road. At that very moment, a truck approaching from behind ran over the victims lying on the road.

Local residents rushed to the scene and began lifting the injured victims. They moved the bodies of the deceased to the roadside and alerted local police about the incident. Upon receiving information, teams from 'Dial 112', the Bhagwan Bazar police station, and the Revilganj police station, arrived at the spot and facilitated the admission of the injured in the Sadar Hospital.