Road Accident Deaths Rise To 1.77 Lakh In 2024: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The number of road accident fatalities in India rose 2.3 per cent to over 1.77 lakh in 2024, resulting in the death of 485 persons every day, Parliament was informed.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that the Stockholm Declaration on Road Safety, adopted at the 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in February 2020, sets a new global target to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 per cent by 2030.

"As per the information received from States/UTs, total number of road accident fatalities reported in the country on all categories of roads during the calendar year 2024 were 1,77,177, which includes data in respect of West Bengal taken from eDAR portal," Gadkari said.