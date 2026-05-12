ETV Bharat / bharat

Road Accident Deaths Rise To 1.75 Lakh In 2024 Despite Safety Push

New Delhi: The death of a veteran film producer RB Choudary closely associated with megastar-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in a road accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan last Tuesday has once again brought India's road safety crisis into sharp focus.

What began as another highway journey ended in tragedy, echoing the fate of thousands of ordinary citizens who lose their lives on roads every year due to speeding, reckless driving, poor visibility and inadequate emergency response systems.

The tragedy also underlines how road accidents in India cut across social and economic lines, from migrant workers and daily commuters to celebrities and public figures. Behind the statistics are families shattered without warning, livelihoods disrupted and dreams abruptly halted.

Official data show that more than 1.75 lakh people died in road accidents in 2024 alone, with over-speeding remaining the leading cause.

Safety experts warn that unless enforcement, road engineering and public awareness improve significantly, such tragedies will continue to recur with alarming regularity on India’s highways and urban roads alike.

Underlining persistent concerns over speeding, reckless driving and weak traffic discipline despite continued road safety campaigns across the country, a latest data compiled by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) witnessed a fresh rise in road accidents and fatalities in 2024.

According to the latest official data, the number of road accident cases increased from 4,64,029 in 2023 to 4,67,967 in 2024, while deaths rose from 1,73,826 to 1,75,142 during the same period. The number of persons injured in road accidents also climbed marginally from 4,47,969 in 2023 to 4,48,365 in 2024.

The broader tally of traffic accidents in the country increased from 4,91,190 in 2023 to 4,95,256 in 2024. The rate of deaths per thousand vehicles also edged upward from 0.53 in 2023 to 0.54 in 2024, indicating that fatalities are rising faster than vehicle growth in several regions.

The data show that over-speeding continued to be the single biggest killer on Indian roads. In 2024, as many as 61.2 per cent of all road accidents were attributed to over-speeding, resulting in 1,01,649 deaths and injuries to 2,83,162 people. Although the proportion was slightly lower than the 61.4 per cent recorded in 2023, the absolute number of fatalities remained alarmingly high. In 2023, over-speeding had claimed 1,01,841 lives and injured 2,81,026 people.

Dangerous or careless driving and overtaking emerged as another major contributor to fatalities. Such incidents accounted for 26 per cent of road accidents in 2024, compared to 23.7 per cent in 2023. Deaths caused by reckless driving jumped sharply from 41,035 in 2023 to 46,132 in 2024, while injuries rose from 1,03,306 to 1,12,504.

Poor weather conditions contributed to 2.1 per cent of accidents in both years, suggesting that human error continued to outweigh environmental factors in causing road crashes.

Two-wheeler riders remained the most vulnerable category among road users. In 2024, 48.3 per cent of all road accident victims were riders of two-wheelers, up from 45.8 per cent in 2023. Victims travelling in SUVs, cars and jeeps accounted for 13.6 per cent of deaths in 2024, while trucks, lorries and mini-trucks contributed 7.9 per cent. Three-wheelers and auto-rickshaws accounted for 4 per cent of fatalities.

The rural-urban divide in accidents remained nearly unchanged. Rural areas accounted for 59.7 per cent of road accidents in 2024 with 2,79,412 cases, while urban areas reported 1,88,555 cases or 40.3 per cent of total accidents. In 2023, rural areas had accounted for 60.2 per cent of accidents with 2,79,572 cases, while urban centres reported 1,84,457 cases.