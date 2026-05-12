Road Accident Deaths Rise To 1.75 Lakh In 2024 Despite Safety Push
A study conducted in Maharashtra highlights that awareness and utilisation of emergency medical services remain at a very low level, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The death of a veteran film producer RB Choudary closely associated with megastar-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in a road accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan last Tuesday has once again brought India's road safety crisis into sharp focus.
What began as another highway journey ended in tragedy, echoing the fate of thousands of ordinary citizens who lose their lives on roads every year due to speeding, reckless driving, poor visibility and inadequate emergency response systems.
The tragedy also underlines how road accidents in India cut across social and economic lines, from migrant workers and daily commuters to celebrities and public figures. Behind the statistics are families shattered without warning, livelihoods disrupted and dreams abruptly halted.
Official data show that more than 1.75 lakh people died in road accidents in 2024 alone, with over-speeding remaining the leading cause.
Safety experts warn that unless enforcement, road engineering and public awareness improve significantly, such tragedies will continue to recur with alarming regularity on India’s highways and urban roads alike.
Underlining persistent concerns over speeding, reckless driving and weak traffic discipline despite continued road safety campaigns across the country, a latest data compiled by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) witnessed a fresh rise in road accidents and fatalities in 2024.
According to the latest official data, the number of road accident cases increased from 4,64,029 in 2023 to 4,67,967 in 2024, while deaths rose from 1,73,826 to 1,75,142 during the same period. The number of persons injured in road accidents also climbed marginally from 4,47,969 in 2023 to 4,48,365 in 2024.
The broader tally of traffic accidents in the country increased from 4,91,190 in 2023 to 4,95,256 in 2024. The rate of deaths per thousand vehicles also edged upward from 0.53 in 2023 to 0.54 in 2024, indicating that fatalities are rising faster than vehicle growth in several regions.
The data show that over-speeding continued to be the single biggest killer on Indian roads. In 2024, as many as 61.2 per cent of all road accidents were attributed to over-speeding, resulting in 1,01,649 deaths and injuries to 2,83,162 people. Although the proportion was slightly lower than the 61.4 per cent recorded in 2023, the absolute number of fatalities remained alarmingly high. In 2023, over-speeding had claimed 1,01,841 lives and injured 2,81,026 people.
Dangerous or careless driving and overtaking emerged as another major contributor to fatalities. Such incidents accounted for 26 per cent of road accidents in 2024, compared to 23.7 per cent in 2023. Deaths caused by reckless driving jumped sharply from 41,035 in 2023 to 46,132 in 2024, while injuries rose from 1,03,306 to 1,12,504.
Poor weather conditions contributed to 2.1 per cent of accidents in both years, suggesting that human error continued to outweigh environmental factors in causing road crashes.
Two-wheeler riders remained the most vulnerable category among road users. In 2024, 48.3 per cent of all road accident victims were riders of two-wheelers, up from 45.8 per cent in 2023. Victims travelling in SUVs, cars and jeeps accounted for 13.6 per cent of deaths in 2024, while trucks, lorries and mini-trucks contributed 7.9 per cent. Three-wheelers and auto-rickshaws accounted for 4 per cent of fatalities.
The rural-urban divide in accidents remained nearly unchanged. Rural areas accounted for 59.7 per cent of road accidents in 2024 with 2,79,412 cases, while urban areas reported 1,88,555 cases or 40.3 per cent of total accidents. In 2023, rural areas had accounted for 60.2 per cent of accidents with 2,79,572 cases, while urban centres reported 1,84,457 cases.
Residential neighbourhoods continued to emerge as dangerous zones for commuters and pedestrians alike. Nearly 31.2 per cent of all road accidents in 2024 — amounting to 1,46,232 cases — occurred near residential areas, compared to 30.6 per cent or 1,42,198 cases in 2023. The figures indicate growing traffic pressure within populated localities and inadequate traffic calming measures.
Among states and Union Territories, Mizoram recorded the highest percentage increase in traffic accident cases, rising from 47 cases in 2023 to 69 in 2024. Meghalaya also reported a notable increase from 232 to 268 cases. Telangana saw one of the steepest rises in absolute numbers, with accidents increasing from 23,673 to 26,503. Puducherry reported an increase from 1,317 to 1,440 cases, while Chhattisgarh recorded a rise from 14,003 to 15,270 cases.
Road safety experts have repeatedly stressed the need for stricter enforcement of speed limits, improved road engineering, better helmet and seatbelt compliance and stronger emergency trauma care systems.
The latest data suggest that despite infrastructure expansion and awareness campaigns, unsafe driving behaviour continues to fuel a public health and safety crisis on Indian roads.
It is worth mentioning that inspite of emergency medical services expanding through nationwide ambulance networks like 108/102 and the rollout of the unified 112 system in India, the overall system remains uneven and both urban and rural regions still face delays, limited resources, and care.
A study conducted by experts assessing public awareness and perceptions of emergency medical services in Maharashtra highlighted that awareness and utilisation remain at a very low level.
The study assessed public awareness and perceptions of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Maharashtra, using a questionnaire-based survey of 1,220 participants. Although EMS systems like the ‘108’ ambulance service are widely implemented, the findings highlight that awareness and utilisation remain suboptimal.
“While 76.2 percent of respondents correctly identified ‘108’ as the emergency number, a significant proportion either did not know or confused it with other numbers. Moreover, only 20.2 percent had ever actually used EMS services, indicating a gap between awareness and real-world activation,” renowned health expert associated with emergency medical services, Dr Tamorish Kole told ETV Bharat.
According to Dr Kole, the study also revealed concerning gaps in basic life support (BLS) knowledge and emergency response behavior.
“Only 17.5 percent of respondents stated they would check for responsiveness in an unconscious person, and notably, a large proportion of healthcare professionals also failed to identify this as an initial step. Many respondents preferred calling EMS rather than initiating first aid, reflecting limited confidence or training in immediate lifesaving actions,” he said.
The study further highlighted behavioural and systemic challenges affecting EMS effectiveness.
“While most people reported they would give way to ambulances in traffic, compliance was not universal. Additionally, misconceptions existed regarding the roles of paramedics and appropriate use of ambulances, including transporting deceased individuals. Cultural factors and fear of legal complications also influenced bystander response, with many people hesitant to intervene in emergencies,” Dr Kole added.
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