ETV Bharat / bharat

'Religious Tourism Up 25-30%': Nagda-Mathura Rail Infra Likely To Give Another Push

New Delhi: The newly approved Nagda-Mathura third and fourth rail lines are expected to give a fillip to the tourism sector in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and improve rail connectivity to major tourist destinations such as the holy city of Baba Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kuno National Park as well as Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park and Keoladeo National Park, along with Mathura, Vrindavan, and Mantralayam (Sri Raghavendra Swami Math).

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, said, "Improved infrastructure and enhanced transportation connectivity are expected to give a major push to religious tourism by establishing direct access between Ujjain and Mathura."

"Religious tourism has witnessed a rise of nearly 25–30 per cent over the past few years, with the numbers likely to grow in the coming years as connectivity and travel facilities continue to improve," he added.

Tourism expert Subhas Goel told ETV Bharat that the new infrastructure development is expected to boost religious tourism across these states.

New Economic Opportunities

Experts pointed out that the development would spur new economic opportunities in nearby areas, benefiting hotels, local transport operators, small eateries, and other businesses catering to the increasing number of devotees.

In addition, the proposed religious corridor is expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth.

Covering parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the ambitious project is set to expand the existing network of Indian Railways and improve regional rail infrastructure.

The proposed multi-tracking corridor is expected to enhance connectivity across the region, benefiting more than 30 lakh residents while also improving travel efficiency and rail operations.