'Religious Tourism Up 25-30%': Nagda-Mathura Rail Infra Likely To Give Another Push
New projects set to provide fresh momentum to the development of the logistics and tourism sectors, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : May 9, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The newly approved Nagda-Mathura third and fourth rail lines are expected to give a fillip to the tourism sector in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and improve rail connectivity to major tourist destinations such as the holy city of Baba Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kuno National Park as well as Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park and Keoladeo National Park, along with Mathura, Vrindavan, and Mantralayam (Sri Raghavendra Swami Math).
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, said, "Improved infrastructure and enhanced transportation connectivity are expected to give a major push to religious tourism by establishing direct access between Ujjain and Mathura."
"Religious tourism has witnessed a rise of nearly 25–30 per cent over the past few years, with the numbers likely to grow in the coming years as connectivity and travel facilities continue to improve," he added.
Tourism expert Subhas Goel told ETV Bharat that the new infrastructure development is expected to boost religious tourism across these states.
New Economic Opportunities
Experts pointed out that the development would spur new economic opportunities in nearby areas, benefiting hotels, local transport operators, small eateries, and other businesses catering to the increasing number of devotees.
In addition, the proposed religious corridor is expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth.
Covering parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the ambitious project is set to expand the existing network of Indian Railways and improve regional rail infrastructure.
The proposed multi-tracking corridor is expected to enhance connectivity across the region, benefiting more than 30 lakh residents while also improving travel efficiency and rail operations.
The proposed capacity enhancement is expected to strengthen rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ranthambore National Park, Kuno National Park, Keoladeo National Park, along with the major pilgrimage centres of Mathura and Vrindavan.
Critical Freight Corridors
The proposed projects are critical freight corridors for the movement of key commodities such as coal, food grains, cement, iron and steel, iron ore, containers, and fertilizers.
According to the government, the capacity augmentation is expected to generate an additional freight traffic of around 60 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), strengthening logistics efficiency across the network of Indian Railways.
As a more energy-efficient and environment-friendly mode of transport, railways are set to play a key role in advancing the country’s climate goals while reducing overall logistics costs. The projects are projected to cut oil imports by about 37 crore litres and reduce CO₂ emissions by nearly 185 crore kilograms—an environmental benefit equivalent to the plantation of around 7 crore trees, it said.
Last year, the Railways also approved a new line connecting Nawada and Pawapuri, aimed at giving a fresh boost to religious tourism on the Jain Circuit.
The project is expected to strengthen connectivity across the wider region, including improved access to Rajgir and Bihar Sharif, while also reducing travel time across the Nawada–Nalanda–Rajgir belt. Officials noted that the enhanced rail link would contribute to both social and economic development, particularly benefiting those engaged in the tourism sector.
According to the ministry, the new line will provide direct rail connectivity to Pawapuri, a major Jain pilgrimage destination known for the Jal Mandir, attracting thousands of devotees every year. Once completed, the project will enable seamless rail and road access, ease traffic congestion, and improve travel convenience for pilgrims heading to nearby spiritual sites such as Parasnath Hill.
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