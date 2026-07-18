ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad To Be Taken To AIIMS, Delhi On Saturday For Treatment

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will be taken to AIIMS, Delhi, on Saturday for medical treatment, according to his eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

Prasad was brought to Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) after experiencing fluctuations in his blood pressure on Friday evening.

"He was admitted to IGIMS following fluctuations in his blood pressure. Doctors conducted a detailed examination and discharged him after his condition stabilised. He will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for further medical care on Saturday," Bharti, RJD MP, told reporters.

She said that Prasad is currently stable. Doctors advised that he remain under observation at home before travelling to Delhi, where he regularly receives specialised treatment at AIIMS, she said.