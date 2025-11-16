ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Secures Highest Vote Share Despite Landslide Seat Loss In Bihar Assembly Elections

Patna: The final results of the assembly elections in Bihar have given a new dimension to the political outcome. The NDA has secured a clear majority by winning 202 seats in the 243-seat State assembly, while the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, was reduced to just 35 seats. But the most striking aspect is that despite losing badly in seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as the number one party in the state both in terms of vote share and total votes.

According to the final data of the Election Commission, NDA won 202 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls. BJP emerged as the largest party in the alliance, winning 89 seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU stood second with 85 seats. Chirag Paswan Ki Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha won 5 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha 4 seats.

Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance got only 35 seats. In this, RJD got 25, Congress 6, CPI-ML 2, CPI(M) and IPI got one seat each. CPI and VIP could not open their account. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM had won 5 seats in 2020. Prashant Kishor's much hyped Jan Suraj Party could not win a single seat.

Despite this huge defeat in terms of the number of seats, RJD recorded the highest vote share in the race. The party got 23% vote share across the state, the highest among all contestants. BJP got 20.08% and JDU got 19.25% votes. Congress managed to secure only 8.71% votes.

RJD leads in total votes, as well. The Lantern shines brightest in terms of total votes polled. RJD got 1 crore 15 lakh 46 thousand 55 votes, which is the highest number of votes for any party in the state. BJP got about 15 lakh votes less than RJD. BJP secured 1 crore 81 thousand 143 votes and JDU got 96.67 lakh votes. The Indian National Congress got 43.74 lakh votes.