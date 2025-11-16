RJD Secures Highest Vote Share Despite Landslide Seat Loss In Bihar Assembly Elections
The RJD got 23% vote share across the state, the highest among all contestants. BJP got 20.08% and JDU got 19.25% votes.
Patna: The final results of the assembly elections in Bihar have given a new dimension to the political outcome. The NDA has secured a clear majority by winning 202 seats in the 243-seat State assembly, while the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, was reduced to just 35 seats. But the most striking aspect is that despite losing badly in seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as the number one party in the state both in terms of vote share and total votes.
According to the final data of the Election Commission, NDA won 202 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls. BJP emerged as the largest party in the alliance, winning 89 seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU stood second with 85 seats. Chirag Paswan Ki Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha won 5 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha 4 seats.
Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance got only 35 seats. In this, RJD got 25, Congress 6, CPI-ML 2, CPI(M) and IPI got one seat each. CPI and VIP could not open their account. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM had won 5 seats in 2020. Prashant Kishor's much hyped Jan Suraj Party could not win a single seat.
Despite this huge defeat in terms of the number of seats, RJD recorded the highest vote share in the race. The party got 23% vote share across the state, the highest among all contestants. BJP got 20.08% and JDU got 19.25% votes. Congress managed to secure only 8.71% votes.
RJD leads in total votes, as well. The Lantern shines brightest in terms of total votes polled. RJD got 1 crore 15 lakh 46 thousand 55 votes, which is the highest number of votes for any party in the state. BJP got about 15 lakh votes less than RJD. BJP secured 1 crore 81 thousand 143 votes and JDU got 96.67 lakh votes. The Indian National Congress got 43.74 lakh votes.
Political experts say that RJD's vote bank is still the largest, but it has fragmented in many areas. Due to the multi-cornered contest in many seats, the votes of RJD were split, while the polarisation of NDA's votes improved. As a result, despite getting more votes, the seats were fewer.
Despite minor ups and downs in vote share at the party level, this time, Bihar shows a clear polarisation in support of the coalition. Five years ago, in the 2020 elections, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan had almost equal vote percentages, with the NDA getting 37.26% and the Mahagathbandhan 37.23%, a difference of just 0.03 percentage points. The seats were also contested, the NDA got just three more seats and formed the government with 125 seats.
But in 2025, the picture has changed completely. The NDA increased its vote share to 46.6 per cent, while the Grand Alliance remained at around 37.9 per cent. A huge gap of around 8.7 percentage points between the two coalitions, which also formed the basis of the wide gaps in the number of seats won - 202 vs 35.
One of the principal reasons for NDA's victory was mutual vote transfer. The voting pattern shows that BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM and RLM have successfully transferred their core voters to each other's party. On the contrary, RJD could not transfer as many votes to its allies - Congress, Left and VIP. As a result, RJD may remain the single party with the highest number of votes and vote share, but both the total vote share and seats of its alliance lagged far behind.
