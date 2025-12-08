ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD's Review Of Poll Defeat Blames Use Of Money And Special Trains To Send Voters To Bihar; Bares Friction In The Party

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a public meeting in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Kanti Constituency Mohammad Israil Mansuri for Bihar Assembly election, in Muzaffarpur on Thursday, October 30, 2025. ( IANS )

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed on Monday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments at the Centre and the state provided money to migrant workers and arranged for special trains to send them back to Bihar during the recent Assembly elections.

It is being seen as one of the major reasons behind the party’s devastating defeat in the recent elections, apart from Rs 10,000 to women to start vocations of their own choice, 125 units of free electricity, and increasing various social security pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month.

“A very strange and important issue has come to light in the review meetings being conducted by our party to evaluate the causes of poor performance in the polls. It is that the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state gave money to migrant workers and ran special trains to return to Bihar during the Assembly election and vote,” RJD Bihar unit general secretary Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

“These voters were those who had decided not to return to their native places during the Chhath Puja, but were induced to go to vote. This could also be counted in what our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says about the polls being won by using the state machinery,” Chitranjan added.

The RJD won just 25 of the 143 seats it contested in the recent elections to the 243-member House. It was a steep loss of 50 seats in comparison to the 2020 Assembly polls. Unable to come to terms with the defeat in the recent Assembly elections, it has been holding continuous review meetings over the last fortnight to find out the reasons behind the dismal performance.

Party leaders, office-bearers, district leadership, MPs, newly-elected MLAs, as well as the candidates who lost in the polls have been attending the meetings regularly. It was the turn of those hailing from the Munger and Bhagalpur divisions on Monday to vent their opinions, with which more reasons for the devastating defeat tumbled out.

“The defeat is not just of our party, but of democracy. The government won with the help of managed administrative machinery, but could not believe its own performance. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also expecting 160 seats despite dangling the carrot of Rs 10,000 for women,” RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said.

“Whatever has happened is not good for the country. A strong Opposition is necessary for democracy, but the aim of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is of an Opposition-free India and the states,” Mritunjay added.

Incidentally, Tejashwi has not been attending the recent review meetings because he is away on a European tour. Party leaders said he is expected to return around Christmas. However, the leaders and candidates who have been attending the meetings have identified several internal reasons behind the dismal performance, which the party itself is trying to brush under the carpet.

The Blame On Sanjay Yadav

A large section of RJD leaders, candidates, and workers are holding Tejashwi’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav as one of the main reasons for the defeat in the polls.

He is said to have separated Tejashwi from the party leaders, candidates, office-bearers, and common workers. The gap became so big by the time the polls approached that it could not be bridged. It checked political information and assessment at the grassroots from reaching him.

“Even senior leaders like the present Bihar unit president of the party, Mangani Lal Mandal or former presidents like Jagadanand Singh and Ram Chandra Purvey had to approach Tejashwi through Sanjay. Several leaders who have stuck with the party through thick and thin were also sidelined. It stopped factual, from-the-ground information from reaching Tejashwi,” a senior RJD leader said.

Another leader pointed out that Sanjay, after sidelining the senior and experienced leaders, created his own team of new people in the party, giving them preference over the loyal ones who had been with RJD president Lalu Prasad for the past several decades.

“Sanjay has completely hijacked the party. There is much resentment against him among our leaders and workers. Nobody among the family members of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi is happy with him. He did not cut the ticket of Jitendra Kumar Rai, who had worked against Rohini Acharya, when she had contested from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 election,” a senior RJD leader said.

Even Rohini, who is the daughter of Lalu and is based in Singapore, had blamed Jitendra for her defeat in the polls, and had protested the Assembly poll ticket being given to him, but Sanjay overrode it. She later held Sanjay and one Rameez Nemat Khan for defeat in the Assembly polls, and accused them of her abuse and ouster from the residence of Lalu–Rabri in Patna. She has flown back to Singapore.

Several leaders have also blamed the Rajya Sabha member for the ouster of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu and Rabri, from the family and the party. Sanjay, 41, hails from Haryana and is an old friend of Tejashwi. He joined the RJD in 2012-13, around the time Lalu was convicted for the first time in the Rs 1000 crore Fodder Scam and sent to prison.