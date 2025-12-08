RJD's Review Of Poll Defeat Blames Use Of Money And Special Trains To Send Voters To Bihar; Bares Friction In The Party
RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan said the NDA government gave money to migrant workers and ran special trains to return to Bihar during the election.
By Dev Raj
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed on Monday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments at the Centre and the state provided money to migrant workers and arranged for special trains to send them back to Bihar during the recent Assembly elections.
It is being seen as one of the major reasons behind the party’s devastating defeat in the recent elections, apart from Rs 10,000 to women to start vocations of their own choice, 125 units of free electricity, and increasing various social security pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month.
“A very strange and important issue has come to light in the review meetings being conducted by our party to evaluate the causes of poor performance in the polls. It is that the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state gave money to migrant workers and ran special trains to return to Bihar during the Assembly election and vote,” RJD Bihar unit general secretary Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
“These voters were those who had decided not to return to their native places during the Chhath Puja, but were induced to go to vote. This could also be counted in what our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says about the polls being won by using the state machinery,” Chitranjan added.
The RJD won just 25 of the 143 seats it contested in the recent elections to the 243-member House. It was a steep loss of 50 seats in comparison to the 2020 Assembly polls. Unable to come to terms with the defeat in the recent Assembly elections, it has been holding continuous review meetings over the last fortnight to find out the reasons behind the dismal performance.
Party leaders, office-bearers, district leadership, MPs, newly-elected MLAs, as well as the candidates who lost in the polls have been attending the meetings regularly. It was the turn of those hailing from the Munger and Bhagalpur divisions on Monday to vent their opinions, with which more reasons for the devastating defeat tumbled out.
“The defeat is not just of our party, but of democracy. The government won with the help of managed administrative machinery, but could not believe its own performance. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also expecting 160 seats despite dangling the carrot of Rs 10,000 for women,” RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said.
“Whatever has happened is not good for the country. A strong Opposition is necessary for democracy, but the aim of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is of an Opposition-free India and the states,” Mritunjay added.
Incidentally, Tejashwi has not been attending the recent review meetings because he is away on a European tour. Party leaders said he is expected to return around Christmas. However, the leaders and candidates who have been attending the meetings have identified several internal reasons behind the dismal performance, which the party itself is trying to brush under the carpet.
The Blame On Sanjay Yadav
A large section of RJD leaders, candidates, and workers are holding Tejashwi’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav as one of the main reasons for the defeat in the polls.
He is said to have separated Tejashwi from the party leaders, candidates, office-bearers, and common workers. The gap became so big by the time the polls approached that it could not be bridged. It checked political information and assessment at the grassroots from reaching him.
“Even senior leaders like the present Bihar unit president of the party, Mangani Lal Mandal or former presidents like Jagadanand Singh and Ram Chandra Purvey had to approach Tejashwi through Sanjay. Several leaders who have stuck with the party through thick and thin were also sidelined. It stopped factual, from-the-ground information from reaching Tejashwi,” a senior RJD leader said.
Another leader pointed out that Sanjay, after sidelining the senior and experienced leaders, created his own team of new people in the party, giving them preference over the loyal ones who had been with RJD president Lalu Prasad for the past several decades.
“Sanjay has completely hijacked the party. There is much resentment against him among our leaders and workers. Nobody among the family members of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi is happy with him. He did not cut the ticket of Jitendra Kumar Rai, who had worked against Rohini Acharya, when she had contested from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 election,” a senior RJD leader said.
Even Rohini, who is the daughter of Lalu and is based in Singapore, had blamed Jitendra for her defeat in the polls, and had protested the Assembly poll ticket being given to him, but Sanjay overrode it. She later held Sanjay and one Rameez Nemat Khan for defeat in the Assembly polls, and accused them of her abuse and ouster from the residence of Lalu–Rabri in Patna. She has flown back to Singapore.
Several leaders have also blamed the Rajya Sabha member for the ouster of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu and Rabri, from the family and the party. Sanjay, 41, hails from Haryana and is an old friend of Tejashwi. He joined the RJD in 2012-13, around the time Lalu was convicted for the first time in the Rs 1000 crore Fodder Scam and sent to prison.
Tejashwi called him to Patna, and he has helped improve the party’s performance over the years, including the 2015 and 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. He rose to become his Man Friday and was elected a member of the Upper House of the Parliament on the party’s ticket in 2024.
Over the years, Sanjay has been credited with changing the party’s perception, convincing Tejashwi to flag the issue of unemployment in Bihar in a big way to grab the attention of the youths.
He is now considered the most important leader after Lalu and Tejashwi in the RJD. He has also been questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ scam in the railways, in which Lalu, Tejashwi, and other members of their family are accused.
The other fault lines
At the review meetings, RJD leaders and party workers from different parts of the state asserted that not giving tickets to 36 incumbent MLAs of the party was also a faulty decision in the Assembly election. It eliminated good leaders and performers. Many of them either turned rebels or sat quietly instead of helping the candidates who contested from their constituencies.
The leaders also pointed out that delaying the seat allocation between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or the Mahagathbandhan partners till the fag end of the nomination process in the polls was also a foolish decision. It not only confused the voters, but also spared little campaign time for the parties and candidates.
Several participants in the review meetings pointed out that the bogey of ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or law of the jungle) raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies worked to much extent. It created a 'fear psychosis' among the people about the dominance of the Yadav caste from which Lalu and Tejashwi hail.
“The way the participants in Tejashwi’s rally behaved or talked consolidated the Dalit and Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) against the RJD because it reminded them of the 1990 – 2005 era when they had to bear the brunt of the Yadav supremacy,” one of the oldest RJD leaders, who has worked with Lalu, confided.
“Moreover, the foul language used by several new spokespersons deployed by the party turned the general category castes against our party. They had been successfully calmed and neutralised in the 2020 polls, but this time they became aggressive against us,” the RJD leader added.
Several leaders also stressed that inexperienced candidates failed to understand the entire gamut of poll and politics and floundered. The situation would not have arisen had good and experienced candidates been fielded.
Many participants pointed out that though Tejashwi talked about RJD being an ‘A to Z’ party, which cared about all castes and communities, it took a backseat when the polls drew near. The stamp of the MY (Muslim and Yadav) equation became prominent, and voters belonging to other sections of society moved away.
A look at RJD’s vote share indicates that it largely kept its voter base intact. It contested on 143 seats this time and bagged 23 per cent votes in comparison to fighting on 146 seats and getting 23.11 per cent votes in the 2020 Assembly polls. But at the same time, this points to the fact that it could not add votes of other sections of the society, resulting in its dismal performance.
“The review of poll performance is being conducted in an extensive manner, and the future strategy for the party will be formulated accordingly. There is no question mark on Tejashwi’s leadership or ability. We have lost, but we have not lost our heart. Our voter base is intact. It is another matter that we could not convert it into victory,” Chitranjan said.
The path ahead
Several of the top brass of the RJD are not happy with the ongoing review meetings because of the absence of Tejashwi and the presence of Sanjay at many of them. “Tejashwi was present at some of the meetings held earlier, but then Sanjay also sat beside him. This dissuaded the party leaders and workers from giving their frank opinions over the loss,” a senior RJD leader said.
The top brass asserted that if Lalu and Tejashwi were really serious about the review, they should conduct one-on-one meetings with party leaders, office-bearers, present and former MLAs, as well as the candidates to understand the real reasons behind the defeat. They opined that it should be followed up with action to rectify the situation and punish those who harmed the party.
