RJD Report On Loss In Bihar Assembly Polls Recommends Bringing Back Senior Leaders At Helm Of Affairs

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has compiled a report on the meetings held to review its poor performance in the recent Assembly elections and has recommended bringing back senior leaders and associates of party president Lalu Prasad Yadav to eminence.

The report held Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, the closest aide of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, responsible for the poll debacle, and suggested that his role in managing the party be curtailed in the light of the reverses in the state and Lok Sabha polls.

Prepared after a series of review meetings involving leaders, legislators, election candidates, and organisational office-bearers held in November 2025–December 2025, after the devastating defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls, the report will now await the remarks and decisions of Lalu and his younger son Tejashwi. Sanjay was also present at some of the meetings.

The divisional in-charges of the RJD submitted the report to state party president Mangani Lal Mandal, national vice-president Uday Narayan Choudhary, and national general secretary Beenu Yadav. It will be presented to Lalu and Tejashwi once they are back in Patna.

Lalu is currently recuperating in Delhi after undergoing eye surgery. He is staying at the house of his eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti. Tejashwi has returned to the national capital after a month-long Europe trip with his wife and children. He is expected to return to Patna after attending a family function on January 7, 2026.

The RJD contested 143 out of the total 243 Assembly seats as a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), but could win just 25 seats – its lowest score since 2010 state polls, when it won only 22 seats.

"Apart from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handing out Rs 10,000 to women for employment, implementing several welfare measures at break-neck speed, and the management of election machinery, one of the biggest reasons for the defeat in the Assembly election was the sidelining of seasoned leaders who have been the associates of Lalu ji. Not using their political experience cost us dearly," a senior RJD leader who was involved in preparing the report shared with ETV Bharat.