RJD Report On Loss In Bihar Assembly Polls Recommends Bringing Back Senior Leaders At Helm Of Affairs
The report held Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, the closest aide of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, responsible for the Assembly poll debacle in Bihar.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has compiled a report on the meetings held to review its poor performance in the recent Assembly elections and has recommended bringing back senior leaders and associates of party president Lalu Prasad Yadav to eminence.
The report held Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, the closest aide of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, responsible for the poll debacle, and suggested that his role in managing the party be curtailed in the light of the reverses in the state and Lok Sabha polls.
Prepared after a series of review meetings involving leaders, legislators, election candidates, and organisational office-bearers held in November 2025–December 2025, after the devastating defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls, the report will now await the remarks and decisions of Lalu and his younger son Tejashwi. Sanjay was also present at some of the meetings.
The divisional in-charges of the RJD submitted the report to state party president Mangani Lal Mandal, national vice-president Uday Narayan Choudhary, and national general secretary Beenu Yadav. It will be presented to Lalu and Tejashwi once they are back in Patna.
Lalu is currently recuperating in Delhi after undergoing eye surgery. He is staying at the house of his eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti. Tejashwi has returned to the national capital after a month-long Europe trip with his wife and children. He is expected to return to Patna after attending a family function on January 7, 2026.
The RJD contested 143 out of the total 243 Assembly seats as a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), but could win just 25 seats – its lowest score since 2010 state polls, when it won only 22 seats.
"Apart from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handing out Rs 10,000 to women for employment, implementing several welfare measures at break-neck speed, and the management of election machinery, one of the biggest reasons for the defeat in the Assembly election was the sidelining of seasoned leaders who have been the associates of Lalu ji. Not using their political experience cost us dearly," a senior RJD leader who was involved in preparing the report shared with ETV Bharat.
The report points out that one of the gravest follies of the RJD, which takes pride over being a grassroots one, was to emulate poll consultant-turned-Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor in the area of election management, while ignoring the rank and file of the leaders for the purpose.
"Sanjay hired poll management agencies from Delhi and Haryana. They operated out of Tejashwi’s official residence in Patna. A majority of their employees were from other states. They were tasked with conducting surveys, working among women, youths and other sections of society. But they shirked work in several constituencies. They stayed in good hotels and roamed around in big vehicles, spending a good deal of money, but avoided taking into confidence the party's organisational structure and local leaders," another senior leader said.
The RJD leader added that at one point of time, the entire party felt that the outside agencies rode roughshod over them. The feeling alienated them.
"The over-aggressiveness of the RJD in the election campaign was a result of the thought processes of those agencies. It was a failure of the strategy and resulted in songs glorifying violence and muscle power, as well as abusive language that was used at several public meetings. These rekindled the fear of 'jungle raj' (lawlessness or law of the jungle) among the people, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) exploited it," shared the RJD leader.
He also stressed on the poor selection of candidates by the agencies and Sanjay, which led to defeat in several of the party strongholds. Sanjay did not respond to calls by ETV Bharat.
RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "A report on election review meetings is just a logical step in sequence. We are a party that upholds democratic traditions and allows members and leaders to present their views. Lalu ji and Tejashwi ji are our leaders and they will decide the future course of action.”
Incidentally, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya and estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav had previously targeted Sanjay over the state of affairs in the party and its performance in polls.
