RJD Registers Victory In Patna Teachers' Constituency MLC Polls, Ends BJP Dominance
RJD candidate, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, has described the victory in MLC polls in Patna Teachers' Constituency as a triumph for the teaching community.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sanjeev Kumar Singh has romped home from the Patna Teachers' Constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections, defeating sitting BJP MLC Nawal Kishor Yadav.
Singh described the victory as a triumph for the teaching community and the victory "of righteousness (dharma) over falsity (adharma)."
He also expressed his gratitude to party workers, teachers, and family members for their support, crediting them for the victory. The election spanned three districts.
Sitting BJP MLC, Yadav entered the electoral fray seeking a sixth consecutive term after having won the previous elections.
Singh is a former Janata Dal (United) MLA who had raised a banner of revolt against the NDA during the assembly elections. The entry of Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Divya Jyoti of the Jan Suraaj turned the race into a four-cornered contest. There were a total of 18 candidates in the fray. In the polls, the Jan Suraaj candidate secured the third spot.
Singh said that the cooperation he received from everyone involved was unprecedented without which the victory would not have been possible.
"The entire establishment was against me, yet I managed to conquer the fortress. This is a significant victory. I thank all my supporters from the bottom of my heart," said Singh.
He also raised questions regarding the role of the ruling establishment during the elections and remarked that when those in power face frustration, they often resort to using the police and the administration.
Singh said that he secured this win despite "battling the entire state machinery" and emphasised that the victory will shape the new political equations in Bihar.
"I will strongly raise the teachers' voice in the House," he said. Singh has pledged to fulfill the promises made to the teaching community and assured that he would work with sincerity and determination to honour the commitments made to them during the campaign.
He promised to be a strong voice for teachers and said that he would o compel the government to act in their best interests.
Singh affirmed that his struggle regarding issues concerning teachers would continue. He also addressed the issue of fraudulent voters in the election and claimed his action resulted in the deletion of approximately 6,000 names from the electoral rolls.
Singh said that Yadav's vote count increased after the inclusion of fraudulent votes. "During the election, there was constant talk about his security deposit being forfeited. Now, following the results, the question arises: whose security deposit was actually forfeited? Three different commissioners were replaced for this election. It is unfortunate for Bihar that the entire government, from the chief minister down to the ministers, was actively involved in an MLC election. I have won the election by a margin of over 800 votes," said Singh.
Speaking about the promises made to teachers by the chief minister, he said that the announcements made during the election were based on fraud.
He stated that these announcements "were merely a ploy to delay the election and teachers had already decided whom to support, and the election results reflect that choice."
Singh noted that Yadav had held dominance over the seat for 30 years before teachers ousted him. He remarked that what people perceived as an "impregnable fortress" was dismantled by him.
Describing his victory as significant for Bihar's political landscape, Singh said that he would continue to play a crucial role against the BJP government whenever necessary.
"The outcome in the Patna Teachers' Constituency could pave the way for new political equations in Bihar," he said, while describing the win as a testament to the trust and the ongoing struggle of the teaching community.
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