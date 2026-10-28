ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Registers Victory In Patna Teachers' Constituency MLC Polls, Ends BJP Dominance

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sanjeev Kumar Singh has romped home from the Patna Teachers' Constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections, defeating sitting BJP MLC Nawal Kishor Yadav.

Singh described the victory as a triumph for the teaching community and the victory "of righteousness (dharma) over falsity (adharma)."

He also expressed his gratitude to party workers, teachers, and family members for their support, crediting them for the victory. The election spanned three districts.

Sitting BJP MLC, Yadav entered the electoral fray seeking a sixth consecutive term after having won the previous elections.

Singh is a former Janata Dal (United) MLA who had raised a banner of revolt against the NDA during the assembly elections. The entry of Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Divya Jyoti of the Jan Suraaj turned the race into a four-cornered contest. There were a total of 18 candidates in the fray. In the polls, the Jan Suraaj candidate secured the third spot.

Singh said that the cooperation he received from everyone involved was unprecedented without which the victory would not have been possible.

"The entire establishment was against me, yet I managed to conquer the fortress. This is a significant victory. I thank all my supporters from the bottom of my heart," said Singh.

He also raised questions regarding the role of the ruling establishment during the elections and remarked that when those in power face frustration, they often resort to using the police and the administration.

Singh said that he secured this win despite "battling the entire state machinery" and emphasised that the victory will shape the new political equations in Bihar.

"I will strongly raise the teachers' voice in the House," he said. Singh has pledged to fulfill the promises made to the teaching community and assured that he would work with sincerity and determination to honour the commitments made to them during the campaign.