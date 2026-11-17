ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Offers CM's Post To Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant On Condition Of JDU Quitting NDA

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday offered the Chief Minister's post to Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar — the Janata Dal (United) national president and incumbent health minister of Bihar — on the condition that JDU quits the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to join hands with it.

"We will make Nishant the Chief Minister if the JDU comes with us. It depends on them whether to accept our offer or not. We believe socialist parties should unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect the country and the constitution," senior RJD leader and Aurangabad MP Abhay Kumar Sinha, alias Abhay Kushwaha, said.

Abhay, who was with JDU before switching to RJD, asserted that such a scenario could emerge without any hiccups because politics is a game of possibilities, and both parties have a history of working together. "Our leader Lalu Prasad ji twice made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister — the first time was in 2014 and then in 2015. We are ready to make his son Nishant also the Chief Minister if the party comes with us," he told ETV Bharat.

The Aurangabad MP further pointed out that nobody had thought before 2014 that Lalu and Nitish would come together again, but it happened, and they formed the government successfully.

Asked whether such an alliance would have the numbers on its side in the 243-member legislative Assembly, Abhay asserted that the Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance) 35 seats, JDU's 85, and a few other smaller parties would easily total 125 to 128 MLAs — sufficient to form a new government.

The RJD's offer comes at a time when all is not seemingly well between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JDU, despite both being NDA allies and part of the Samrat Choudhary–led government.

RJD leader and Aurangabad MP Abhay Kumar Sinha aka Abhay Kushwaha. (ETV Bharat)

Senior JDU leader and rural development minister Shrawon Kumar, a close confidant of Nitish, recently acknowledged in public that there were "differences with the BJP and sourness has developed between the two parties following MLC results."