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RJD MP Writes To Railway Minister To Seek Aadhaar OTP Verification To Curb Ticket Black Marketing

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Buxar, Sudhakar Singh, wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, urging mandatory Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) verification for reserved train tickets on major and high-demand routes to check widespread black marketing of tickets and fraudulent bookings under fictitious names.

The letter calls for immediate introduction of the verification system, particularly on routes that witness a surge in passenger demand during major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, holidays, and the wedding season, when reserved tickets across several classes often become unavailable within minutes of bookings opening.

Sudhakar's letter comes at a time when the people of Bihar faced enormous hardships travelling home from other states to be with their families during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. They are now facing difficulty returning to their places of work due to the non-availability of seats and berths on long-distance trains.

"Some agents exploit the railway reservation system by booking large numbers of tickets under fictitious names as soon as reservations open. To evade identity checks during journeys, they allegedly arrange fake identity documents bearing names matching those on the tickets and resell the tickets at prices substantially higher than the prescribed fares," Sudhakar alleged.

According to him, a single booking may contain tickets for two to six passengers registered under fictitious identities. Agents allegedly use a forged identity document corresponding to one of the names in the booking to facilitate the resale of all the tickets.

"Such practices leave passengers travelling for employment, education, medical treatment and family commitments—particularly those from lower-income groups—struggling to secure tickets at official fares," argued the Buxar MP.

Sudhakar has proposed that the railways should ensure at least one passenger in every group of up to three travellers undergoes Aadhaar-based OTP verification. For bookings involving four to six passengers, at least two passengers would have to complete the verification process, he urged.

"The OTP should be sent to the mobile number linked to the respective passenger's Aadhaar account. The requirement should apply to both regular and Tatkal reservations. Verification details on tickets issued both online and through railway reservation counters should be printed. The last six digits of the Aadhaar number should appear against the names of passengers whose identities have been verified," Sudhakar said.