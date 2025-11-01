ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Leader Writes To EC, Says Bihar Govt Violated MCC By Transferring Money To Women Ahead of Poll

New Delhi: RJD MP Manoj Jha wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, accusing the Bihar government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on October 17, 24 and 31.

Jha also said the next proposed date for disbursement is November 7 -- four days before the second phase of polling in Bihar.

"I am writing to lodge a formal and strong protest against the brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the government of Bihar through the direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries on 17, 24 and 31 October, 2025 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana," Jha said in his letter to the EC.

"Besides, as the enclosed schedule suggests. The next proposed date for disbursement is 7 November...," he added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said the action constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC provisions that came into effect on October 6, following the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule.

"The aforementioned action by the Bihar government violates multiple provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and undermines the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections," he alleged.