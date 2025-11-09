'We Will Ensure Change': Rahul Greets Tejashwi On Birthday
INDIA bloc Chief Ministerial candidate for Bihar assembly polls and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav turned 36 on Sunday.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday on Sunday, and said "we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar". Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, turned 36 on Sunday.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav ji! May you be happy and healthy - we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar."
जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं @yadavtejashwi जी!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2025
आप खुशहाल रहें, तंदुरुस्त रहें - बिहार की जनता को परिवर्तन, रोज़गार, समानता और प्रगति हम ज़रूर दिलाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/HYF2VBKRa6
The Leader of Opposition also shared a picture of himself and Yadav riding motorcycles during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar in August. The Bihar polls are being held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared Yadav its chief ministerial candidate.
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, also greeted the INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial candidate, referring to him as "Bihar's popular 'Job-Hero' young leader."
बिहार के जनप्रिय ‘नौकरी-नायक’ युवा नेता श्री तेजस्वी यादव जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और बिहार के आगामी मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने की अनंत शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/xkWRoICpuo— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 9, 2025
In a post on X, Akhilesh said, "Heartfelt birthday congratulations to Bihar's popular 'Job-Hero' young leader, Shri Tejashwi Yadav ji, and infinite best wishes for taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Bihar!"
