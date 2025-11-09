ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Will Ensure Change': Rahul Greets Tejashwi On Birthday

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a public meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Danapur, Patna on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday on Sunday, and said "we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar". Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, turned 36 on Sunday. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav ji! May you be happy and healthy - we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar."