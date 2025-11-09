ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Will Ensure Change': Rahul Greets Tejashwi On Birthday

INDIA bloc Chief Ministerial candidate for Bihar assembly polls and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav turned 36 on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a public meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Danapur, Patna on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a public meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Danapur, Patna on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday on Sunday, and said "we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar". Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, turned 36 on Sunday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav ji! May you be happy and healthy - we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar."

The Leader of Opposition also shared a picture of himself and Yadav riding motorcycles during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar in August. The Bihar polls are being held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared Yadav its chief ministerial candidate.

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, also greeted the INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial candidate, referring to him as "Bihar's popular 'Job-Hero' young leader."

In a post on X, Akhilesh said, "Heartfelt birthday congratulations to Bihar's popular 'Job-Hero' young leader, Shri Tejashwi Yadav ji, and infinite best wishes for taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Bihar!"

