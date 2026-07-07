ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD Fields 2025 Runner-up To Decide 2026 Bankipur Bypoll Winner

The fight that was being billed as Prashant versus BJP national president Nitin Nabin has become a triangular one now. ( IANS File )

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has practically doomed the chances of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, who is going to taste his first battle of hustings from the Bankipur Assembly constituency, by announcing its own candidate Rekha Kumari.

The move ensured that the fight that was being billed as Prashant versus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin became a triangular one. It will divide the Opposition votes and pave the way for yet another win by the saffron party.

Bankipur, which is an urban seat located in the heart of Bihar's capital Patna, is considered a pocket borough of the BJP. It has won the seat in nine consecutive polls since 1995. While Nitin bagged it five times, his late father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha clinched it four times.

The seat fell vacant following Nitin's election to the Rajya Sabha, necessitating the by-election. Though the BJP has announced a relatively unknown Abhishek Kumar as its candidate, he is said to have been handpicked by Nitin, turning the contest into a high-profile one.

Prashant's Presence Threatens RJD’s Survival

A united Opposition rallying behind Prashant would have stood a better chance against the BJP, which is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. But then, the RJD took the step for its own survival and for the sake of its national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

"If Prashant was left alone to contest from Bankipur and emerged victorious, he would have become the face of the Opposition in the public and also in the legislative Assembly. He would have acquired the leading role in the Assembly despite being the only MLA of his party," a senior RJD leader told ETV Bharat.

The RJD leader asserted that in the event of a win, the JSP machinery and functioning system with a deep reach in the media, coupled with Prashant's own popularity, would have created a chance for him to become a face of Opposition and emerge as a national-level politician.

"Apart from Prashant versus Nitin fight, we are also seeing it as a contest between Prashant versus our leader Tejashwi contest. Our party's effort will be to get more votes than him (Prashant) to settle the question as to who will be the leader of Opposition," he said.

One of the worries of the RJD is that the JSP could manage to rally general category castes, Muslims, and all others who are frustrated with the BJP, its rule, increasing inflation, unemployment, crime and corruption.

Several of RJD’s senior leaders agreed that fielding Rekha as a candidate will aid the BJP indirectly in the bypoll, but it was a necessary evil as its own survival is at stake in the aftermath of the severe drubbing it received in the November 2025 Assembly election.

The NDA won 202 out of a total of 243 seats while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, including the Congress and the Left parties, could get only 35 while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM got five and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged one.

Sources in the RJD also pointed at an “ego clash” between Tejashwi and Prashant. “If he (Prashant) wanted Opposition unity, he should have approached us, Congress, CPIML, CPI, and CPM about it. He and his party just announced him as the candidate without taking any other party into confidence. This indicates what he thought about joining hands against the BJP," another senior RJD leader told ETV Bharat.

RJD Defends Its Decision To Field Candidate In Bankipur